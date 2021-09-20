Parked for Years: 1977 Chevrolet Corvette L48 Needs a Trailer and a Second Chance

Why a Tesla Model X and a Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Can Make a Perfect Garage

1977 was a pretty big year for Chevrolet’s Corvette , not necessarily in terms of upgrades but thanks to an important milestone reached by the GM brand for this particular nameplate. 6 photos



Other than that, the 1977 Corvette didn’t necessarily come with an impressive lineup of upgrades, and in terms of engines, pretty much the same units were available.



The standard engine was the same 350 (5.7-liter) small-block paired with a 4-speed manual transmission and developing 180 horsepower, while the L48 remained an option with 210 horsepower.



The very same L48 is the one supposed to put the wheels in motion in the Corvette we have here, though as you can easily tell by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, this is no longer the case, given the overall condition of the car.



According to eBay seller



But more important is what’s happening under the hood, as the seller says the engine no longer starts because of a blown head gasket. This is the reason the Corvette ended up in storage for so long, so whoever wants to buy the car will first need to take care of this before anything else.



fabgearusa, this Vette has been sitting for years in what appears to be a garage, and while the condition of the body isn't necessarily the best, there's nothing a thorough restoration shouldn't be able to deal with. However, a physical inspection is always the best way to go, especially given the car has been parked for so long.

But more important is what's happening under the hood, as the seller says the engine no longer starts because of a blown head gasket. This is the reason the Corvette ended up in storage for so long, so whoever wants to buy the car will first need to take care of this before anything else.

This 1977 model is listed on eBay with a fixed price, not an auction, and the seller expects to get $5,800 for it, though the Make Offer button has also been enabled should someone be interested in another deal.

