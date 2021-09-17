Wrinkled Corvette C8 for Sale, Definitely Won’t Buff Out

Looking to spruce up your garage with the new-gen Chevrolet Corvette? That'll be $60,900, before destination and dealer fees, thank you very much.
The brave can venture into the used-car realm, and if you know where to look, then you could land one for a fraction of that price. However, you won’t do much driving in it, as it will likely have a few significant damages, like this one that we found on Copart, in Florida, for an upcoming auction.
A 2021 model, the Corvette C8 in question has seen better days. For one, a good chunk of the front end is missing, and that’s the primary damage, as per the listing. The secondary damage is described as mere dents and scratches.
Taking a look inside we can see that the driver’s airbag was triggered and that it drove 2,545 miles (4,096 km) after leaving the factory floor, but the cockpit looks in good overall condition. Thus, it is probably safe to assume that the person sitting in the driver’s seat walked away from the unfortunate incident that has left deep marks on the body of the sports car.
On a more positive note, the whole back end looks rather good and, since that’s where the engine lies, behind the seats, its future owner won’t have to source a new one. The 6.2-liter LT2 V8 produces as much as 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque in the Stingray, if ordered with the optional performance exhaust system.
As you likely already know, the bowtie brand is in the process of unveiling the new Corvette Z06. The more track-focused model will be shown on October 26, before launching in the coming months, and will make use of a 5.5-liter V8 engine. The naturally aspirated mill will reportedly churn out almost 620 hp and 480 lb-ft (651 Nm).
