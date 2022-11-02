2023 SVE Yenko/SC Camaro Rolls Out With 1,100 HP or 1,150 HP

If you’re in the market for a high-performance Camaro, the best General Motors can do is 650 horsepower and 650 pound-foot (881 Nm) of torque for the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 in the ZL1. The aftermarket, obviously enough, can do much better if you’re prepared to pony up a lot of moolah.
Specialty Vehicle Engineering, the New Jersey-based company that holds the rights to the Yenko nameplate, has just revealed two performance upgrades for the Camaro that surpass the 1,000-horsepower mark. The SVE Yenko/SC produces either 1,100 or 1,150 horsepower, which is borderline insane given that it comes with a three-year warranty for the small-block V8, supercharger assembly, and non-powertrain componentry.
The belly of the beast is a 416-ci powerplant, a 6.8-liter mill based on the naturally-aspirated LT1. The aluminum block is complemented by a race-quality forged 4340 steel crankshaft, H-beam rods, forged aluminum pistons, CNC-ported LT4 cylinder heads, upgraded injectors, ARP high-strength head and main studs, a 10-rib belt drive system, a larger throttle body, as well as high- and low-pressure fuel systems. Designed for 93-octane pump gas rather than E85 or full-on race fuel, this lump further boasts custom ECU calibration and a stainless dual-mode exhaust system.
Based on the SS 1LE, the 2023 model year SVE Yenko/SC Camaro is available with either a manual transmission for the more powerful variant or a torque-converter automatic for the less powerful variant. 100 examples will be offered in total, namely 50 manuals and 50 automatics.
A body-color hood constructed from carbon fiber also needs to be highlighted, together with multi-spoke forged wheels, 285/30ZR20 front and 305/30ZR20 rear performance tires from Nitto, a set of Yenko-branded calipers in red, and no fewer than 10 stripe options. Each car brings the point home with plenty of Yenko, Yenko/SC, and sYc motifs.
The 2023 model year SVE Yenko/SC Camaro is available exclusively as a coupe given that the fixed-head body style is a little stiffer than the convertible. Specialty Vehicle Engineering hasn’t mentioned the pricing for these bad boys, but chances are that both of them exceed $100,000.
The belly of the beast is a 416-ci powerplant, a 6.8-liter mill based on the naturally-aspirated LT1. The aluminum block is complemented by a race-quality forged 4340 steel crankshaft, H-beam rods, forged aluminum pistons, CNC-ported LT4 cylinder heads, upgraded injectors, ARP high-strength head and main studs, a 10-rib belt drive system, a larger throttle body, as well as high- and low-pressure fuel systems. Designed for 93-octane pump gas rather than E85 or full-on race fuel, this lump further boasts custom ECU calibration and a stainless dual-mode exhaust system.
Based on the SS 1LE, the 2023 model year SVE Yenko/SC Camaro is available with either a manual transmission for the more powerful variant or a torque-converter automatic for the less powerful variant. 100 examples will be offered in total, namely 50 manuals and 50 automatics.
A body-color hood constructed from carbon fiber also needs to be highlighted, together with multi-spoke forged wheels, 285/30ZR20 front and 305/30ZR20 rear performance tires from Nitto, a set of Yenko-branded calipers in red, and no fewer than 10 stripe options. Each car brings the point home with plenty of Yenko, Yenko/SC, and sYc motifs.
The 2023 model year SVE Yenko/SC Camaro is available exclusively as a coupe given that the fixed-head body style is a little stiffer than the convertible. Specialty Vehicle Engineering hasn’t mentioned the pricing for these bad boys, but chances are that both of them exceed $100,000.