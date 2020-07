As you can notice in the final part of the image gallery above, the project, coming from Poland, is still in the works. Built by an aftermarket specialist dubbed Mapet Tuning, the Chevy is set to make its debut at a local car show in late September (here's to hoping the global health crisis doesn't get in the way).The rendering serving as a preview for the project comes from digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, who decided to place the 'Vette in his custom 3D environment ( here 's why this immersive little universe might seem familiar).Now, if we compare the pixel painting and the real-world project, we'll notice the following elements have already been installed: the massive air dam up front, the flares arches, as well as the amazing wheels, who seem to borrow a few styling cues from the rolling goodies of the C4.Now, since the specialist also handles air suspension, you can expect this Chevrolet to feature such hardware, with those eye-catching wheels being buried deep into the arches.There are plenty of other pieces that remain confined to the digital world for now. They include the side skirt extensions, the lower rear apron, the boot lid spoiler, as well as the transparent wickerbill attached to it and the modernized LED taillights – zoom in on the rendering and you’ll notice the front end gets its fair share of LED goodies.And while the build may not feature the carbon pieces seen in the rendering, this doesn't seem to take away its awesome look.