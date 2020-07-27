This Fully Updated 1973 Airstream Is the Perfect Home Away From Home

5 This 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Is a Show Car That Took 10,000 Hours to Restore

4 C8 Corvette Is Getting the First Widebody Kit Thanks to Tj Hunt

3 C2 Corvette "Camber Boat" Looks Like It's Floating on Asphalt

2013 Chevrolet Corvette with a 1967 Body Looks Like It’s Wrapped in Baby Oil

If you’re looking for a custom Corvette that features a mix of old and new, this unique build right here could be the one. 36 photos



The C2 silhouette is without the doubt the thing that catches everyone’s attention, and Streetside Classics, the garage that’s selling the car right now, says the Karl Kustoms decided to stick with the design of 1967 Corvette simply because it’s an iconic model that’s still a true head-turning machine.



But of course, the custom package comes with a series of other modifications as well, including modern door handles, a new exhaust system, and an aggressive stinger hood.



Inside, the first things you’ll notice are probably the black leather bucket seats, but there’s so much more to discover, including dual airbags, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows and power locks, keyless entry, and even a head-up display.



The magic continues under the hood where the Corvette now uses a 6.2-liter engine built by GM Performance and which develops 430 horsepower. The ’67 Stingray was originally equipped with a 327ci (5.4-liter) V8 engine developing either 300 or 350 horsepower, a 427ci (7.0-liter) V8 with 390 horsepower, and a 427 Tri-Power V8 that offered either 400 or 435 horsepower.



The new unit is paired with a GM 6L80 six-speed automatic transmission, and as an extra, you get paddle shifters on the steering wheel for a sportier feeling.



The car has just 15,674 miles (25,664 km) on the clock since the custom build was completed, and can be checked out in person in Texas. Needless to say, you need to pay a small fortune for the whole thing, as the Corvette can be yours from Built by the experts over at Karl Kustoms, this Corvette is a 2013 model with the body of the 1967 C2 , and everything comes alongside a series of modern upgrades inside and under the hood.The C2 silhouette is without the doubt the thing that catches everyone’s attention, and Streetside Classics, the garage that’s selling the car right now, says the Karl Kustoms decided to stick with the design of 1967 Corvette simply because it’s an iconic model that’s still a true head-turning machine.But of course, the custom package comes with a series of other modifications as well, including modern door handles, a new exhaust system, and an aggressive stinger hood.Inside, the first things you’ll notice are probably the black leather bucket seats, but there’s so much more to discover, including dual airbags, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows and power locks, keyless entry, and even a head-up display.The magic continues under the hood where the Corvette now uses a 6.2-liter engine built by GM Performance and which develops 430 horsepower. The ’67 Stingray was originally equipped with a 327ci (5.4-liter) V8 engine developing either 300 or 350 horsepower, a 427ci (7.0-liter) V8 with 390 horsepower, and a 427 Tri-Power V8 that offered either 400 or 435 horsepower.The new unit is paired with a GM 6L80 six-speed automatic transmission, and as an extra, you get paddle shifters on the steering wheel for a sportier feeling.The car has just 15,674 miles (25,664 km) on the clock since the custom build was completed, and can be checked out in person in Texas. Needless to say, you need to pay a small fortune for the whole thing, as the Corvette can be yours from Streetside Classics for $130,000.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.