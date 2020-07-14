C2 Corvette "Camber Boat" Looks Like It's Floating on Asphalt

View this post on Instagram

Just some art crap for your faces. If you’re offended by this post, I’ll be sure to add some camber to some other classics as well . Seriously though, love the support I get from you all. You guys are a golden bunch and I’m happy to have you along for my journey into 3D, and most importantly, real cars. Can’t wait to see what the future holds L . HDRI by @tikistudiosdetroit Wheels by @1221wheels

