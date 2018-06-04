autoevolution
 

Elon Musk Free to Ship Flamethrowers to California

4 Jun 2018, 7:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
During the first months of the year, the name on almost everybody’s mind was Elon Musk. The man was busy assembling scores of Model 3s, launching a car into space and selling oversized torches on the Internet.
15 photos
Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3
The flamethrowers created by the Boring Company, which in the right hands can be turned into weapons of mass incineration in spite of the fact that Musk labeled them “not a flamethrower,” has sparked quite a controversy and, in California, a bill meant to prevent locals from setting stuff ablaze.

California Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D–Los Angeles) was the one who stepped forward and said “enough!” to the billionaire. And for a good reason. The 2017 California wildfire season was the most destructive one on record, burning as per the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection 1,381,405 acres (5,590.35 km2) in the state.

To prevent another fire outbreak, Santiago put forward a bill that was meant to stop the sale of the gadgets in the state for recreational use, but permitting their sale for use in industrial or agricultural applications.

“If this is real, I’m outraged, and you should be too. If this is a joke, then it’s a terribly insensitive one given that we’re coming off of the worst wildfire season in history. Either way: NOT FUNNY. NOT GONNA HAPPEN,” the official said when announcing his intention.

The bill was immediately contested by gun-rights activists and groups, in spite of support from the police and the fire department.

Gun loving Americans had their way apparently as, according to a report by San Francisco Chronicle, the piece of legislation has been buried in the Assembly Appropriations Committee, a body notorious for killing bills.

On his part, Elon Musk already stated the flamethrowers are about to ship to their customers in the coming days, so it’s likely we’ll get to see whether Santiago was right to worry in a very short time.
Elon Musk flamethrower miquel santiago the boring company
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Use the Bush Winch Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Drifting Guide for Dummies A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Latest car models:
CITROEN C5 AircrossCITROEN C5 Aircross Large SUVFIAT Fullback Double CabFIAT Fullback Double Cab Heavy Duty PickupFIAT Fullback CrossFIAT Fullback Cross Fullsize PickupFIAT Fullback Extended CabFIAT Fullback Extended Cab Fullsize PickupKIA SportageKIA Sportage Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 