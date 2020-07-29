Ferrari F40 LM and Porsche 959 "White Lies" Share a Tunnel

View this post on Instagram

Ok, my life is now complete, two of my absolute favourite cars shot together. MAAAD! A 959 with GR.B Prototype inspired modifications & a similarly themed F40 LM! Sat on @michelin Pilot Sport Cups as well. - - This was a lot of fun to work on, tried a simpler style of grading as well which I think gives a more realistic look. Which is your favourite?! - - #art #design #3d #lto #livetooffend #kyza #ks #khyzylsaleem #blacklist #carlifestyle #speedhunters #topgear #donutmedia #raceservice #ferrari #f40 #lm #porsche #959 #fifteen52

