Ferrari F40 LM and Porsche 959 "White Lies" Share a Tunnel

Few cars have received more bedroom wall exposure than the Ferrari F40 and the Porsche 959. And since the wallpapers have now moved to our smartphones, so have the posters, as the eye candy-grade rendering we have here comes to show.
We'll kick off this tale by talking quantity, as the pixel portrait that now sits on our screens is as complex as they get: not only does this portray the retro rivals together, but each of the halo machines gets its fair share of mods.
Then there's the 3D environment, which has been created especially for this shenanigan - we can thank digital artist Khyzyl Saleem for this visual delight. In fact, here's what the pixel master had to say about the creation on Instagram: "This was a lot of fun to work on, tried a simpler style of grading as well which I think gives a more realistic look. Which is your favorite?"
Time to discuss quality, then: as mentioned above, these twin-turbo beasts have been modded. However, given the iconic status of the vehicles, the artist chose to introduce subtle visual tweaks.
As such, the 959 received small tweaks inspired from the Group B prototype racer that predated the street car back in the day - some of the most visible updates include the front splitter and the turbofan wheels, which suck air from under the car, thus adding downforce and cooling the brakes.
When it comes to the Maranello machine, this is already the LM racing incarnation of the vehicle. And the example we have here comes with custom five-spoke wheels, which are finished in white, just like the rest of the vehicle. Oh, and as is the case with the Zuffenhausen toy, the Fezza rides on modern Michelin Pilot Sport Cup track-friendly tires.
Who knows? Perhaps there's a parallel universe out there where this rendering was actually a photoshoot...
Ok, my life is now complete, two of my absolute favourite cars shot together. MAAAD! A 959 with GR.B Prototype inspired modifications & a similarly themed F40 LM! Sat on @michelin Pilot Sport Cups as well. - - This was a lot of fun to work on, tried a simpler style of grading as well which I think gives a more realistic look. Which is your favourite?!