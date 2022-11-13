Abandoned, Rat-Infested 1968 Buick Skylark Gets First Wash in 30 Years

A classic car in barn-found condition isn't necessarily a bad thing because many of them are actually in good shape underneath a thick layer of dust. But some come out of storage as rusty and rat-infested vehicles that aren't worth saving. This 1968 Buick Skylark is one of them.
There's not a lot of background info on this Buick, but it was discovered in a derelict, barn-like garage. Neglected for about 30 years, the coupe emerged covered in dust and debris and with rat nests under the seats and the hood. But luckily enough, the Skylark was dragged out of the barn by the folks at "WD Detailing," who turned it into a rather stunning survivor.
Arguably one of their toughest jobs to date, the Buick had all sorts of issues in addition to the rust holes that come with barn finds. Not only covered in grime and what looks like bird poop, but it also had some strange green overspray over its doors and side windows. But all of that came out following a professional cleaning process, leaving the Skylark surprisingly clean.
What's more, the black vinyl top turned out to be in almost pristine condition, which is downright amazing after 30 years in a barn.
The interior was an even more arduous task because this car has been home to several rats for decades. As a result, the rear seat was packed with filthy nests, while the carpets were beyond salvageable. But the guys managed to bring the seats back to life and the removal of the carpets revealed a rust-free floor, which is the best news you get when it comes to abandoned classic cars.
But they found an even bigger surprise under the hood. In addition to the old rat nests and plastic bags, they also discovered an opossum skeleton. Now that's something I haven't seen in a derelict car until now.
All told, the cleaning process resulted in enough dirt and debris to fill almost two garbage cans, but it was all worth it at the end of the day. Yes, this Buick is a bit rusty and the black paint is worn-out, but the fact that it's still in one piece and comes with a solid floor means it's salvageable. Not necessarily as a restoration project, but also as a survivor with a mild refresh.
If you're not familiar with the Skylark, the 1968 version was the first year of the second-generation full-size. Built until 1972, it shared underpinnings with the Chevrolet Chevelle, Pontiac Tempest, and Oldsmobile Cutlass. Buick offered various body styles, including two-door coupes and convertibles, four-door hardtops and sedans, and a station wagon.
In 1968, engine offerings included a base 250-cubic-inch (4.1-liter) inline-six and a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8. The latter delivered up to 280 horsepower.
How much is a 1968 Skylark worth today? Well, Concours-ready examples fetch more than $30,000, while units in Fair condition can be had for less than $10,000. That's not a lot of cash but I'm still happy to see yet another coupe being saved from the barn. Check it out in the video below.
