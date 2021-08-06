350-Swapped 1968 Buick Skylark Convertible Looks Tastefully Ominous

Named after a passerine bird, the Skylark nameplate was created in 1953 to mark the 50th anniversary of Buick in the guise of a special edition of the Roadmaster. The moniker was then adapted into a luxury trim level for the Special, the first American car to feature a V6 in volume production.
Surprisingly high sales have convinced the bean counters at execs at General Motors to morph the Skylark into a standalone line for the 1964 model year. The luxury car became a shadow of its former self after the widespread adoption of catalytic converters in the United States, but the final nail in the Skylark's coffin came in the form of front-wheel drive. Pretty meh, right?
The 1968 model we’re going to cover today isn’t front-wheel drive, though. The canvas-topped convertible in the photo gallery came out before Richard Nixon set up the Environmental Protection Agency, and the most exciting powerplant available back then came in the guise of the 401/400 Nailhead.
Now sporting a BluePrint 350 small-block V8 engine with a cast-iron block and cast-iron heads, the cloth-topped cruiser is wearing Basalt Black paintwork from Porsche over a diamond-stitched leather interior. The high-quality Hartz top adds to the ominous look of the restomod because it’s also black, along with the custom five-spoke wheels that measure 20 inches out back and 18 inches up front. Complemented by four-wheel disc brakes from Baer and Hotchkis components for the suspension, this magnificent build offers a tasteful mix of modern underpinnings and vintage exterior styling.
The 5.7-liter motor belts out more than 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of torque right off the bat, and that oomph is channeled to a 12-bolt posi rear axle with 3.55 gears by a three-speed Turbo 400 transmission with a column-mounted shifter. A Grant steering wheel frames AutoMeter Pro Comp gauges, and the original radio went out in favor of an Alpine stereo that offers HD Radio, Pandora Internet Radio, as well as Bluetooth connectivity for your phone.
Offered by Motorcar Classics of Farmingdale, NY for merely $39,900 or best offer, this 1968 Skylark is a lot of car for the money. And it’s virtually new as well because the odometer shows just 6,571 miles (10,575 kilometers).
