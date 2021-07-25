Abandoned Oldsmobile F-85 Gets First Wash in 25 Years, V8 Comes Back to Life

In 1969, Chevrolet rolled out a couple of COPO Camaro models. The ZL-1 was aimed at drag racers and it was fitted with a race-spec, all-aluminum 427-inch-inch (7.0-liter) V8. Gearheads usually go crazy over these engines, but what many of you may not know is that GM actually built an aluminum V8 much earlier than that.
I'm talking about the 215-cubic-inch (3.5-liter) small-block V8 that Buick unveiled in 1961. The result of research and development dating back to the early 1950s, it was lighter than any other GM V8 and generated 150 horsepower upon introduction. Buick also introduced a four-barrel variant with 200 horsepower in 1962 but dropped the mill after the 1963 model year due to high production costs.
The engine was also borrowed by the Oldsmobile division. The brand made a few changes and debuted the aluminum V8 under the Rockette name in the first-generation F-85. And unlike Buick, Oldsmobile also developed a turbocharged version. Rated at 215 horsepower and a whopping 300 pound-feet (407 Nm), it pushed the Oldsmobile Jetfire to a top speed of 110 mph (176 km/h).
Oldsmobile also dropped the aluminum V8 after 1963, so these Rockette-powered F-85s are quite rare. The folks over at Junkyard Digs were lucky enough to stumble upon a 1962 version and dragged it out from the shed it's been sitting for 25 years. And not only it looks surprisingly good after its first bath, but the V8 engine comes back to life after a few repairs.
And this Olds is more than just a regular F-85. It had its stock two-speed gearbox replaced with a TH350 three-speed and the battery moved in the trunk. The latter also includes many of the car's stock drivetrain parts, a sign that it boasts quite a few upgrades under the hood. What's more, the original and dull-looking wheels were replaced with Keystone rims. All these are hints that this F-85 was some sort of hot rod back in the day.
Its glory days ended some 25 years ago when it was simply forgotten in a shed, but it definitely has what it takes to come back to life. The engine is mostly complete, the interior looks surprisingly good, while the body is in one piece save for a few rust spots.
Granted, the first-gen Olds F-85 is not among GM's most iconic vehicles, but it's an important part of the company's history thanks to its all-aluminum V8, the first such engine fitted in a production car. And I don't know about you, but I love the design of these cars, especially the slanted nose and the heavily creased beltline.
If you're a fan of vintage Oldsmobile cars, you should definitely check it out in the video below.
