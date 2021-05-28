1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 and Corvette L88 Sleepers Run 9s, Could Outgun a Demon

One of the rarest Camaros ever built, the 1969 COPO ZL-1 rolled off the assembly line in just 69 units. Fitted with a race-spec, all-aluminum V8, it was among the fastest and most powerful muscle cars of its time. With a 7.0-liter underrated at 430 horsepower, the ZL-1 covered the quarter-mile in a little more than 13 seconds. It might not sound spectacular nowadays, but this old muscle car can be much quicker with the right upgrades.
This ZL-1 modified by Horsepower Depot is proof that the COPO can be as fast or even faster than a modern muscle car. All while still looking stock. Yup, this thing is a sleeper.
It looks just like it left the factory back in 1969, and it still packs the factory exhaust manifold and exhaust system. However, the aluminum V8 has grown to 8.8 liters and cranks out a massive 700 horsepower.
If that sounds familiar, it's because we've already seen it in action against a modified 1971 Plymouth Hemi Cuda in the Factory Appearing Stock Tire (FAST) series earlier this month. It ran an impressive 9.66-second quarter-mile, winning against the 1,000-horsepower Mopar.
This video gives us a better look at the ZL-1 and provides insight into what goes on under the hood. The footage also includes a couple of quarter-mile pulls, including one that stops the clock at 9.68 seconds. That's just 0.03 seconds off the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon's official quarter-mile benchmark.
But if you want to check out a classic muscle car that's actually quicker than the Demon, the shop also runs a 1969 Chevy Corvette with a modded L88.
Also sporting an unassuming look, this Vette ran its best quarter-mile in 9.45 seconds at 145 mph (233 kph). That's a record in the Factory Appearing Stock Tire series, and you can watch the run at the 18:10-minute mark.
Things become even more interesting toward the end of the video. During a private track rental for a run that was supposed to be a shakedown pass, the L88 covered the quarter-mile in an amazing 9.28 seconds.
Could these cars run faster? Well, Horsepower Depot says internal engine modifications are endless. You can bet that both the Camaro ZL-1 and the Corvette L88 will return for new records soon.
