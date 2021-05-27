Chevy Nova SS "Blue Buzz" Digitally Gets Subtle Widebody, Heavy Chrome Treatment

The Chevy Nova will forever be remembered as one of the purest muscle cars the segment has ever enjoyed: it perfectly sticks to the original recipe involving an intermediate platform and a large-displacement V8, as it's one of the smallest such offerings. And it is the third-generation model rendered here that comes to most people's minds when the badge is mentioned.
Built between 1967 and 1972 (for MY1968-1972), the first model year saw the SS badge, which defines the model we have here, going from a trim level to a performance package.
The Nova had its fair share of big-block motivation and while we're not aware of what lurks under the hood of this bad boy, the overall look of the vehicle will certainly grab one's attention.
Digital artist Emmanuel Brito (a.k.a personalizatuauto), treated the Chevy to a restomod look, the kind that you might expect to see on the SEMA floor.
Meanwhile, the machine is relaxing in the fresh pixel garage the virtual master built for his creations, sharing this with the modernized Fox Body Mustang we discussed yesterday. By the way, if you'd have to select one as your weekend ride (fine, make it a daily), which would you pick?
The widebody approach seen here is not unlike the one Dodge offers for its modern muscle cars, even though the retro look of the vehicle means the otherwise subtle fender flares stand out more than in the case of the Mopar machines.
While most of the Chevy is covered in a vibrant shade of blue, hence the nickname we used in the title, it is mixed with a serious chrome treatment involving the front grille, the side window trim, the door mirrors, and, of course, the wheels.
Speaking of the custom shoes fitted to the Nova SS, these also pack a modern design, mixing sporty centers with overly generous lips.
And, thanks to the use of air suspension, the driver can alter the ride height at the touch of a button/tap of a screen, with the image we have here naturally showcasing the lowest setting.
The brown leather adorning the cabin? At least to these eyes, this is a perfect fit.
The Nova had its fair share of big-block motivation and while we're not aware of what lurks under the hood of this bad boy, the overall look of the vehicle will certainly grab one's attention.
Digital artist Emmanuel Brito (a.k.a personalizatuauto), treated the Chevy to a restomod look, the kind that you might expect to see on the SEMA floor.
Meanwhile, the machine is relaxing in the fresh pixel garage the virtual master built for his creations, sharing this with the modernized Fox Body Mustang we discussed yesterday. By the way, if you'd have to select one as your weekend ride (fine, make it a daily), which would you pick?
The widebody approach seen here is not unlike the one Dodge offers for its modern muscle cars, even though the retro look of the vehicle means the otherwise subtle fender flares stand out more than in the case of the Mopar machines.
While most of the Chevy is covered in a vibrant shade of blue, hence the nickname we used in the title, it is mixed with a serious chrome treatment involving the front grille, the side window trim, the door mirrors, and, of course, the wheels.
Speaking of the custom shoes fitted to the Nova SS, these also pack a modern design, mixing sporty centers with overly generous lips.
And, thanks to the use of air suspension, the driver can alter the ride height at the touch of a button/tap of a screen, with the image we have here naturally showcasing the lowest setting.
The brown leather adorning the cabin? At least to these eyes, this is a perfect fit.