autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Mustang Month  
Car reviews:
 

This 496 Stroker-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 Is One Neat Daily Driver

26 May 2021, 12:42 UTC ·
Home > News > Custom Cars
1972 was the final year for the second-generation Chevelle, and the Super Sport package required any of the optional V8s that GM offered back then. The big-blocked 454 was the most potent of the lot, but the switch to net ratings and the advent of unleaded gasoline made it a bit underwhelming at 270 ponies from 7.4 liters of displacement.
16 photos
496 Stroker-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454496 Stroker-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454496 Stroker-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454496 Stroker-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454496 Stroker-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454496 Stroker-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454496 Stroker-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454496 Stroker-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454496 Stroker-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454496 Stroker-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454496 Stroker-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454496 Stroker-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454496 Stroker-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454496 Stroker-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454496 Stroker-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454
These changes made the Chevelle SS 454 a shadow of its former self in a straight line. 8.0-ish seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) isn’t that big of a deal, but 15.1 seconds for the quarter-mile was poor in comparison to earlier models with higher compression and leaded gasoline.

Thankfully for the owner of this beautiful machine that was received as a birthday gift eight years ago, the 454 was destroyed by a bolt that fell through the carburetor. This gave Manny the idea of installing a thumpin’ great 496 stroker with forged internals, a $9,000 crate engine topped by a FiTech Ultra Ram self-tuning induction system that costs just over $1,700.

A performance cone filter from K&N and orange-painted valve covers for the aluminum heads are featured as well, and the output is nothing to scoff at either. Manny settled for 500-ish ponies on regular gas, which is hardly stressing for 8.1 liters of displacement and a four-bolt main block. The big-block V8 spins Firehawk Indy 500 high-performance tires that measure 18 by 9.0 inches at the rear, wrapped around American Legend one-piece cast wheels inspired by the Rally wheels from the good ol’ days.

A rolling project ever since Manny received the car from his wife, the Chevelle SS wears period-correct paintwork, rally stripes, a few cracks, and just as many chips. The owner drives this fellow daily, which is why the brakes and suspension have been swapped in favor of modern units.

Refreshed with a TMI interior, AutoMeter gauges, two cup holders for the custom-built center console, Cadence audio speakers, and a Sidewinder shifter, this build is rounded off by a set of LED headlights and taillights.

Video thumbnail
1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 496 Stroker 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS muscle car chevrolet chevelle ss 454 Chevrolet 496
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day