This 496 Stroker-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 Is One Neat Daily Driver

1972 was the final year for the second-generation Chevelle, and the Super Sport package required any of the optional V8s that GM offered back then. The big-blocked 454 was the most potent of the lot, but the switch to net ratings and the advent of unleaded gasoline made it a bit underwhelming at 270 ponies from 7.4 liters of displacement.
These changes made the Chevelle SS 454 a shadow of its former self in a straight line. 8.0-ish seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) isn’t that big of a deal, but 15.1 seconds for the quarter-mile was poor in comparison to earlier models with higher compression and leaded gasoline.
Thankfully for the owner of this beautiful machine that was received as a birthday gift eight years ago, the 454 was destroyed by a bolt that fell through the carburetor. This gave Manny the idea of installing a thumpin’ great 496 stroker with forged internals, a $9,000 crate engine topped by a FiTech Ultra Ram self-tuning induction system that costs just over $1,700.
A performance cone filter from K&N and orange-painted valve covers for the aluminum heads are featured as well, and the output is nothing to scoff at either. Manny settled for 500-ish ponies on regular gas, which is hardly stressing for 8.1 liters of displacement and a four-bolt main block. The big-block V8 spins Firehawk Indy 500 high-performance tires that measure 18 by 9.0 inches at the rear, wrapped around American Legend one-piece cast wheels inspired by the Rally wheels from the good ol’ days.
A rolling project ever since Manny received the car from his wife, the Chevelle SS wears period-correct paintwork, rally stripes, a few cracks, and just as many chips. The owner drives this fellow daily, which is why the brakes and suspension have been swapped in favor of modern units.
Refreshed with a TMI interior, AutoMeter gauges, two cup holders for the custom-built center console, Cadence audio speakers, and a Sidewinder shifter, this build is rounded off by a set of LED headlights and taillights.
