1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Restomod Boasts Fuel-Injected 396 Engine With 425 HP

14 Apr 2021, 20:20 UTC ·
Produced between the 1964 and 1967 model years, the first-gen Chevelle filled the gap between the Nova and full-sized models. Designed to compete against the Ford Fairlane, the Chevelle also marked Chevrolet’s entry into the muscle-car scene with the Super Sport package.
The go-faster variant offered anything between 325 and 375 horsepower from the factory, but chassis number 138177A147320 isn’t stock. A tasteful restomod inside and out, this fellow is rocking a big-block V8 that spins a Tremec five-speed manual upgraded with an 850-hp Ram dual-disc clutch.

Augmented by FiTech fuel injection and rated at 425 horsepower, the 6.5-liter motor twists a 12-bolt rear axle. Air enters the engine with the help of a polished intake and lightweight heads made from aluminum. Polished and finned valve covers are joined by a polished and finned oil cap, long-tube headers, a polished oil pan, a hot camshaft from COMP Cams, an MSD Pro-Billet distributor, MSD Street Fire ignition, and a Wizard Cooling radiator.

A serious drivetrain needs better suspension components, hence the double-adjustable coilovers, tubular control arms, and thick sway bars from Classic Performance Products. A quick-ratio steering box makes the 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS restomod easier to drive on the freeway and on the limit while a master cylinder pushes brake fluid into four modern calipers.

235/60 and 245/60 by 15-inch tires from BFGoodrich wrap Rally Wheels with bowtie-branded hub caps that look particularly fine. Exhaust gases are channeled outside by two 3.0-inch pipes and two MagnaFlow mufflers.

Refinished in two-stage Marina Blue for the exterior, the car is decked in Medium Blue vinyl throughout the interior. Equus accessory gauges, the period-correct AM radio, a polished shifter with a four-speed knob for the sake of nostalgia, and a Sunpro tachometer are featured as well, along with a Rally Wheel three-spoke steering wheel and Vintage Air climate control.

Offered by RK Motors Charlotte with many original parts and documentation, this one-of-a-kind build carries an asking price of $78,900.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
