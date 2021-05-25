9.8-Liter 800 HP Chevrolet Nova Is a Drag Racing Car Washed Up on the Street

These days, we're told a car should be as predictable as possible, it should only do what we're telling it to and not have any ideas of its own. Cars are soulless machines that don't live and breathe. Well, in that case, this 800 hp 9.8-liter V8 Chevrolet Nova is not a car.
You might remember Owen, its owner (there was a 50-50 chance I would write "Owner, its owen" but I'm glad I got it right). He's the guy with a 600+ hp K-swapped Toyota MR2 with no brake upgrades. Or a 750 hp Ford Escort Mk.1 with a few lifting weights fitted at the back to enhance traction. On the other hand, he just bought a Mark 7 Golf R - that's the kind of behavior that might make someone think he's bipolar.
He's not. He just loves cars more than most people do. But out of all of them, he loves the Chevy Nova the most, and when you'll see it rolling down the street and, most importantly, hear its 582 cu-in (9.8-liter) V8 engine roar, you will immediately understand why.
The Nova also comes with a bit of a story. It was love at first sight for Owen, and for several years, all he did was breathe and bombard the owner with purchasing inquiries. When the man finally gave in and named a price, Owen broke the piggy bank, but he still came out short. So, he had the brilliant idea to buy the Nova without the engine and put it in storage until he could afford a new one for it.
We say "brilliant" because if the badges on the side are anything to go by, the coupé had a 454 cu-in (7.4-liter) Chevy big-block under its hood, which is normally a great V8 to have, but not as good as a 582 cu-in even bigger-block. Off the shelf, the engine is rated at 750 hp but thanks to a larger carburetor and exhaust manifold, the one in this Nova now makes about 800 hp.
The power reaches the ridiculously oversized rear wheels through a three-speed Chevrolet transmission with transbrake, but get too carried away with the throttle pedal, and much of it will be wasted through wheelspin. That rear rubber might be giant, but it's still no match for the mighty engine. Come to think of it, nothing is.
