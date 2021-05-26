1970 Dodge Charger Sedan Rendering Looks Like a Controversial Collectable

Most comments regarding a rendering like this one are negative. We get it: the 1970 Dodge Charger is an icon, perfect in every way. But is it really so unlikely that a sedan version would exist, and would collectors really hate it?
Sedans aren't as sexy as traditional muscle cars. They have more lines, extra door handles, and shorter doors. But at the same time, convertibles aren't that popular right now. You don't see that many people lusting over a drop-top Mustang or Camaro, and Dodge doesn't even make a car like that.
Yet during this weekend's Mecum auction, a Hemi Cuda Convertible reached $4.8 million in bidding. It didn't sell, but the fact that somebody is willing to pay that much money for a completely stock convertible made 50 years ago shows how complex the market is.
The super-sexy Charger classic muscle car shares its platform with a number of other Chrysler products, some of which were sedans. Some of them really aren't that famous and don't look the part, like the Plymouth Savoy. But the Plymouth Satellite did look a lot like a Dodge with muscle car with extra doors and was also available as a station wagon.
The Charger was arguably a lot less successful in the 1980s. Th L-body rocked a 2.2-liter SOHC engine that could go up to 142 horsepower. And so they stopped making it.
But it did come back stronger than ever with the six-gen in 2006. That platform eventually evolved into what we have today, the 797 horsepower Hellcat Redeye. Between the widebody kit and the growling supercharger, this is easily the coolest sedan you can get for the money.
Thus, artist superrenderscars took a look at the 1970 Charger and decided it too could have an extra couple of doors. The result is obviously less sexy than the coupe it's based on. But if Chrysler had built just a few of these back in the day, they'd be selling for a lot of money at auction.
Both the Charger and Challenger will have to change significantly in the near future. The Detroit automaker has ordered a lot of automatic gearboxes from ZF. These can be used with hybrids or plug-in, potentially adding 200+ hp motors to the Hemi V8s we know and love.
