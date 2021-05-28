2022 Dodge Challenger Gets Family Redesign in Quick Rendering, New Lights Too

Looking at muscle car sales statistics for the past three years, we'll notice that the Dodge Challenger (in production for 13 years) sits between the Mustang and the Camaro rather than behind them, although the Mopar machine's Detroit rivals are part of a newer generation. Regardless, the time has come for all three to pass the torch, and we're here to discuss the potential fate of the Challenger with the help of a rendering.
Unlike in the case of GM, which has left us wondering whether there will be a new Camaro, there's no reason to worry about Dodge and Ford building next-generation muscle cars. And, when it comes to the Mopar people, we have quite a few clues to discuss.
For one, the quick pixel effort sitting before us, which comes from digital label tuningcar_ps, isn't as wacky as it might appear. Sure, the rendering sees a Challenger Hellcat Widebody receive a front-end revision that borrows quite a few elements from the Alfa Romeo Giulia while adding minimalist LED light clusters with a more American design. But the concept of Dodge-Alfa mix only reminds us of the rumors talking about the future generation of muscle cars borrowing the Giorgio platform of the Giulia.
Back in 2018, the late Sergio Marchionne, the Fiat Chrysler CEO at the time, dismissed the idea. He explained that European performance sedans and American muscle cars are entirely different breeds. Nevertheless, Fiat Chrysler has merged with the Peugeot-led Groupe PSA since then, forming Stellantis, and since the new entity is looking to operate as efficiently as possible, perhaps the said platform sharing is possible.
Meanwhile, Stellantis has struck a three-year labor deal with Canadian trade union Unifor that ensures the production of the Challenger and Charger will continue through 2023. The Brampton Assembly site outside Toronto, which builds the duo, will receive a $1.3 billion investment, part of which is destined for introducing three new derivatives of the models. And this update might see the muscle cars receiving some of the hybridized ZF eight-speed transmissions that Fiat Chrysler ordered from ZF back in 2019.
The given timeline means we can expect Dodge to introduce all-new muscle efforts starting from 2024.
