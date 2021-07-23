Buick Launches 2022 GL8 Avenir in China, MPV Is Rather Costly

Minivans are part of a dying breed in most parts of the world, but not in China, where such rides are still popular with new car buyers. Looking to cash in more on their MPVs, General Motors has just expanded the offering by launching the 2022 Buick GL8 Avenir.
Offered with standard mild-hybrid technology, with a 2.0-liter variable-cylinder turbocharged engine, 48V motor, power battery, power management module, hybrid control unit, and a nine-speed automatic transmission, the 2022 Buick GL8 Avenir is 6% more fuel-efficient compared to the previous powertrain.
Besides working on the oily bits, the automaker has also launched the Bordeaux Red – Jade White interior color for the six- and seven-seat versions of the GL8 Avenir. These can be specified with the unique Pearl White exterior paint finish. The four-seat model gets an exclusive dark blue color for the carpet that complements the Whisper Beige interior and Imperial Blue exterior.
Moreover, the 2022 GL8 Avenir gets enhanced comfort and convenience features, such as the wider armrests and headrests, wrapped in “refined materials,” according to the car manufacturer. There are new storage compartments too, additional USB charging ports, reading lights for those sitting in the third-row, and thicker windows for a quieter ride.
The company’s latest version of the eConnect infotainment system is included, with the new UI design. It has connected navigation with 3D display and customized route setting, and brings new air quality display and vehicle monitoring. On top of that, the MPV has additional in-vehicle apps, such as the Himalaya Kids integrated into the system.
Buick has equipped it with up to 20 advanced driver assistance gizmos, and the V2X (vehicle-to-everything) connectivity, a RMB 10,000 ($1,545) option in the People’s Republic, is among them. Pricing for the 2022 GL8 Avenir varies between RMB 463,900 and RMB 533,900 ($71,700-$82,520).
Besides working on the oily bits, the automaker has also launched the Bordeaux Red – Jade White interior color for the six- and seven-seat versions of the GL8 Avenir. These can be specified with the unique Pearl White exterior paint finish. The four-seat model gets an exclusive dark blue color for the carpet that complements the Whisper Beige interior and Imperial Blue exterior.
Moreover, the 2022 GL8 Avenir gets enhanced comfort and convenience features, such as the wider armrests and headrests, wrapped in “refined materials,” according to the car manufacturer. There are new storage compartments too, additional USB charging ports, reading lights for those sitting in the third-row, and thicker windows for a quieter ride.
The company’s latest version of the eConnect infotainment system is included, with the new UI design. It has connected navigation with 3D display and customized route setting, and brings new air quality display and vehicle monitoring. On top of that, the MPV has additional in-vehicle apps, such as the Himalaya Kids integrated into the system.
Buick has equipped it with up to 20 advanced driver assistance gizmos, and the V2X (vehicle-to-everything) connectivity, a RMB 10,000 ($1,545) option in the People’s Republic, is among them. Pricing for the 2022 GL8 Avenir varies between RMB 463,900 and RMB 533,900 ($71,700-$82,520).