Buick Unveils New Envision Plus and Verano Pro in China, Promises 5 EVs by 2025

Along with these new introductions, the American brand revealed plans to launch five electric vehicles on the Chinese market by 2025. The larger ones will ride on the Ultium platform, shared with the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq. The Envision Plus is essentially a seven-seat version of the Envision S. The front fascia remains very familiar, but the profile stands out thanks to its longer wheelbase and longer rear doors, as well as a more upright rear end.At 190.7 inches (4,845 mm) long, the Envision Plus is 7.2 inches (183 mm) longer than the regular crossover. The wheelbase has gained an additional 2.1 inches (54 mm), which should translate in a bit more legroom for second-row passengers and decent space for third-row riders.The seven-seatdebuted in range-topping Avenir trim , which features a few extra goodies compared to the upcoming, lower-priced versions. There's a honeycomb-style front grille, Matrix Pixel LED headlamps, clear-lens taillights, and 20-inch aluminum wheels.The Envision Plus draws juice from a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine hood for 237 PS and 350 Nm of torque (233 horsepower and 258 pound-feet). The mill makes to a nine-speed automatic gearbox and featured mild-hybrid tech.Moving over to the Verano Pro, it's an evolutionary redesign of the second-gen sedan with a more muscular exterior design and a fancied-up interior. Buick also debuted the four-door in GS trim, featuring a honeycomb grille, dark trim, beefy side skirts, and a black roof.The new interior looks high-tech thanks to the big 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, a polished center dash, leather inserts, and contrast stitching. Drivetrain details are slim, but Buick did say that the Verano Pro sports a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine. Expect it to deliver a bit more than the outgoing turbo mills, rated at up to 165 PS (162 horsepower).Along with these new introductions, the American brand revealed plans to launch five electric vehicles on the Chinese market by 2025. The larger ones will ride on the Ultium platform, shared with the GMC Hummerand Cadillac Lyriq.

Editor's note: For all the new models launched at the Chinese show this year, check out our extended coverage of For all the new models launched at the Chinese show this year, check out our extended coverage of Auto Shanghai 2021