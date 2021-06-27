2021 Buick Envision Plus Launched as China-Only Affair With Attractive Pricing

Buick has expanded its high-riding portfolio in China with the introduction of the new Envision Plus. The crossover is available with seating for five and seven, and is already on sale, with pricing ranging between RMB 229,900 (equal to $35,578) for the entry-level and RMB 309,900 ($47,959) for the top-of-the-line grade.
The 2021 Buick Envision Plus is offered with 5 exterior colors and 2 shades for the cockpit, whereas the better-specced Avenir trim level can also be had in the Avenir Merlot signature paint finish.
At 4,845 mm (190.7 in) long, 1,883 mm (74.1 in) wide and 1,695 mm (66.7 in) tall, the five-seater boasts the best-in-segment space at the back, according to the automaker.
Some of the highlights include full LED exterior lighting, panoramic roof with ambient light option, leather-wrapped surfaces, power adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, heating for the second-row in the seven-seater variant, advanced noise cancellation, and dual-zone climate control.
A 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system in on stage, with Baidu AI intelligent voice assist that can be used to access different functions, from weather inquiries to temperature control, navigation, and phone calls. It also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Baidu CarLife, and, more importantly, it can be constantly improved via the over-the-air updates.
Assisting drivers are the automatic park assist on the Avenir, lane keep assist, front collision assist, pedestrian detection, high beam assist, adaptive cruise control, 360-degree camera system, and color head-up display.
A 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, with 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance, works in concert with a nine-speed automatic transmission, and produces 174 kW (237 PS / 233 HP) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque.
FWD versions get the Tour, Snow/Ice and Sport driving modes, while the AWD models feature Tour, AWD, Snow/Ice and Sport with the Avenir specification, which features some exclusive design tweaks and rides on 20-inch aluminum wheels.
