2022 Buick Envision GX Leaked Ahead of April 18th Reveal in China

If you compare the Buick lineups from China and the United States, you’ll notice huge differences. Four-door sedans, multi-purpose vehicles, and new-energy vehicles are missing from the automaker’s U.S. range of models, but then again, the Chinese market is larger than America.
Given the Asian country’s importance for General Motors, it shouldn’t be surprising to you that brand-new models are first revealed in China. This reasoning applies to a three-row crossover by the name of Envision Plus in the Middle Kingdom and Envision GX in the United States. Leaked on the Hummer Chat forum and previewed by the automaker’s Chinese division, the seven-seater SUV has a wheelbase of 2,833 millimeters (111.5 inches).
To be unveiled in full on April 18th in the bustling municipality of Shanghai, “the Envision Plus is another strategic product from Buick in a very popular and growing segment. It will join the Envision and Envision S to further strengthen Buick’s presence in the premium SUV segment,” declared Molly Peck, the director of sales and marketing at the SAIC-GM joint venture.
Manufactured at Jinqiao assembly plant in Shanghai alongside the standard-wheelbase variant, the larger sibling is underpinned by the E2xx vehicle architecture. In other words, the bits and pieces under the skin come from the likes of the ill-fated Buick Regal, Chevrolet Malibu, and Cadillac XT4.
One patent drawing features the 2.0T badge on the left side of the liftgate, which means the standard engine is the LSY turbo four-pot mill we already know from a lot of General Motors products. In this application, the output figures are likely 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque.
In terms of suggested retail pricing for the North American market, it's obvious that Buick will charge a few more bucks than it does for the standard-wheelbase model. As a brief refresher, the 2021 Envision starts at $31,800 excluding destination charge while AWD adds $1,800 to the tally.
