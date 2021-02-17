2022 Buick Encore Drops Base Trim, 2023 Encore Will Be Inspired by Chinese Model

More on this:

1 Original 1972 Buick GS 455 Stage 1 Hits the Auction Block at No Reserve

2 1970 Jeep Gladiator V8 Pickup Truck Looks Marvelous After 5-Year Restoration

3 Is the All-New 2021 Envision Good Enough to Spark a Revival of the Buick Brand?

4 2021 Buick Envision Costs $33k, Offers New Avenir and Sport Touring Personas

5 2022 Buick Enclave Sneak Peek Reveals the Design But Not the Specifications