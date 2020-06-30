Chinese 2021 Buick Envision Interior Shows Premium Traits For American Love

The first-generation Buick Envision has had the unlikely honor of becoming General Motors’ first model that’s produced exclusively in China and can be had on American soil as well. Some may say the bland look was fitting – but now things have changed. And they evolved into the second-generation 2021 Envision that’s coming early next year. All good and fancy, but Buick’s press release strategy didn’t include any shots with the interior. So, here comes the Chinese Envision S to the rescue.
Recently, the good folks over at Autoblog managed to uncover GM China’s covert reveal of the interior shots of their Envision S version. So, while the images with the exterior of the 2021 Envision present in the pertaining gallery depict the U.S.-bound model, the interior is from the Chinese-spec Envision S.
Given that it shares most of the looks with the North American cousin we can safely assume the interior will also carry over in all its close-to-premium glory. And we’re happy to report the SUV frenzy over at Buick is on the right path – both the exterior and interior of the Envision look the part for an XXI century brand treading the global waters of the automotive industry.
We’re even seeing some reminiscent Opel influences – just don’t consider the new Mokka-e as the benchmark, the Envision is more akin to the Grandland X attitude. Just like the exterior, the interior of the Envision S due to be sold in the People’s Republic looks like an order of magnitude improvement over the unrefined and plain-ugly old school vibe of the predecessor.
Most of the dashboard controls have been integrated into what looks like a 10-inch central touchscreen display. The Envision still provides access via physical buttons to certain controls – including what looks like a HVAC command center. We also salute the decision to discard the unsightly gear selector.
We’re having mixed feelings about the button-operated transmission (taken from the China-spec Enclave), though, given how many accidents have happened to people forgetting to put the car into the all-time classic ‘park’ mode. The central display, meanwhile, is angled towards the driver and the new steering wheel along with the instrument cluster deliver a classic, understated atmosphere.
