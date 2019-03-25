2020 Buick LaCrosse Debuts in China, Looks Like a Premium Opel Insignia

Call it a big facelift or a new model, but the 2020 Buick LaCrosse looks significantly different to its older counterpart. The new flagship sedan model just went on sale in China with a front end that looks quite familiar.
The last model year for the LaCrosse in America was 2019, at which time the car looked like this, quite old-fashioned if you ask us. But the 2020 Buick sedan bears a striking resemblance to the slightly smaller Regal, which in turn shares its styling with the Opel Insignia from Europe and Holden Commodore from Austalia.
So even though GM tied its links with the overseas brands, it's still profiting from the designs it paid for. Compared to the Regal, however, the LaCrosse looks a lot more expensive.
The headlights have a notch at the bottom which connects perfectly with a new chrome grille fame. Insignia lights have that notch too, making us wonder if this look was planned for its facelift all along.
The profile of the Chinese Buick model features a risking belt line that accentuates the rear shoulders, plus copious amounts of chrome trim. Moving to the back, we see taillights that are also connected by chrome. This is something the previous Insignia and Regal had.
The high-end Avenir trim grade brings this fancy metallic purple paint, a panoramic sunroof, wood interior inlays, and quilted cream leather. Speaking of which, the cabin seems to feature a lot of bits from the Opel bin.
As you'd expect, the engine range is also much different in China The American model came with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a 3.6-liter V6, but this svelte beauty features only a 2-liter turbo pushing 240 HP though GM's 9-speed automatic.
In 2017, GM also revealed he LT3 engine family for the compact Excelle GT. Apparently, that's what's going to be available here as well, a 1.3-liter turbo with 160 HP and 230 Nm. But that won't be available until much later.
So even though GM tied its links with the overseas brands, it's still profiting from the designs it paid for. Compared to the Regal, however, the LaCrosse looks a lot more expensive.
The headlights have a notch at the bottom which connects perfectly with a new chrome grille fame. Insignia lights have that notch too, making us wonder if this look was planned for its facelift all along.
The profile of the Chinese Buick model features a risking belt line that accentuates the rear shoulders, plus copious amounts of chrome trim. Moving to the back, we see taillights that are also connected by chrome. This is something the previous Insignia and Regal had.
The high-end Avenir trim grade brings this fancy metallic purple paint, a panoramic sunroof, wood interior inlays, and quilted cream leather. Speaking of which, the cabin seems to feature a lot of bits from the Opel bin.
As you'd expect, the engine range is also much different in China The American model came with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a 3.6-liter V6, but this svelte beauty features only a 2-liter turbo pushing 240 HP though GM's 9-speed automatic.
In 2017, GM also revealed he LT3 engine family for the compact Excelle GT. Apparently, that's what's going to be available here as well, a 1.3-liter turbo with 160 HP and 230 Nm. But that won't be available until much later.