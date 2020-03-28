China Gets Another Luxury Minivan, Please Welcome the 2020 Buick GL8 Avenir

2 Buick Sends Off U.S. Regal With Essence ST Appearance Package

As Volkswagen and SEAT prepare to pull the plug on the Sharan and Alhambra , multi-purpose vehicle – let’s simply call them minivans – thrive in other places of the world. China is the largest market for this type of body style, and Buick is much obliged to offer prospective customers more choices than ever before. 19 photos



Bose Centerpoint surround sound, Lane Centering Control, and Traffic Jam Assist are three more highlights, and all three seating configurations are treated to the same type of tires. ContiSeal is how they’re called, and Continental makes a case for the gum-like sealant located inside the tire in the tread area. The purpose of the ContiSeal is to seal any penetrating object of up to 5 millimeters in diameter in order to trap the air inside, keeping the tire inflated. Following the introduction of the third generation of the GL8 in 2016, the three-row people carrier has been treated to the Avenir trim level for 2020. Available with four-, six-, and seven-seat configurations, the GL8 Avenir is manufactured in the People’s Republic by the automaker’s joint venture with SAIC By far, China is the biggest market for Buick . 871,506 vehicles were sold in 2019, and the GL8 accounted for 148,121 of those vehicles. To put these numbers into a greater perspective, have a wild guess how much did Buick sell in the United States last year. All told, the brand's domestic market accounted for 206,926 vehicles – mostly sport utility vehicles - while Canada reported 13,609 sales.Powered by a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine that drives the front axle, the GL8 Avenir can be pre-ordered through the eBuick digital shop. All three seating configurations are available with a deposit of 6,888 yuan (approximately $970), and 127 pre-orders have been processed at the time of writing.The biggest rival of the Lexus LM comes with matrix LED headlights, a diamond-cut sculpted grille whatever that may mean, and a full-length center console. The 12.3-inch driver information panel is complemented by a color head-up display, eConnect 3.0 connectivity, and 100 gigs of free 4G LTE data every year.Bose Centerpoint surround sound, Lane Centering Control, and Traffic Jam Assist are three more highlights, and all three seating configurations are treated to the same type of tires. ContiSeal is how they’re called, and Continental makes a case for the gum-like sealant located inside the tire in the tread area. The purpose of the ContiSeal is to seal any penetrating object of up to 5 millimeters in diameter in order to trap the air inside, keeping the tire inflated.

