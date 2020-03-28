Very Famous Harley-Davidson Riders You Probably Didn’t Know About

5 Dual SIM Selection in Android Auto Is A Feature Google Must Add Right Now

2 This Video Shows How to Download YouTube Videos in Your Car

1 The Latest Android Auto Version Still Doesn’t Fix the Most Widespread Issue

Google Says It’s Working on Fixing One Major Android Auto Bug Despite COVID-19

One of the latest issues in Android Auto breaks down the audio during phone calls, technically making it impossible for the person at the end of the line to hear what you’re saying. 5 photos



Of course, the typical fixes, like toggling airplane mode on and off, rebooting the phone, and repairing the device with the car make absolutely no difference.



A



Google officially responded this week, explaining that it’s still looking into the bug, but asked for help from the community. The company admitted that it might be hard to get feedback at this point due to the coronavirus outbreak, which keeps people inside and thus unable to use Android Auto, but the company says this is the only way to resolve the problem.



“Thanks for all the responses. Unfortunately, we were not able to reproduce the issue from our investigation and we would like to request bug reports from a few of you to help diagnose. We'll send you an email individually with instructions on how to capture a bug report. Please reply directly to the email with your information,” a member of the Android Auto team explained.



“We understand this could be difficult under the current COVID-19 circumstances, and we would only like to ask you to participate at your own convenience.”



Of course, given the issue is still being investigated, an ETA as to when a fix could land isn’t yet available. As many discovered the hard way a few months ago, the issue has no workaround, and some Android Auto users just switch to Bluetooth whenever they want to make a phone call to get audio.Of course, the typical fixes, like toggling airplane mode on and off, rebooting the phone, and repairing the device with the car make absolutely no difference. thread on Google’s support forums has tens such complaints, and users confirm the same is happening regardless of phone brand or car model. Until now, the bug has already been confirmed with both Android 9 and Android 10 devices from Samsung, Google, and other Android device manufacturers.Google officially responded this week, explaining that it’s still looking into the bug, but asked for help from the community. The company admitted that it might be hard to get feedback at this point due to the coronavirus outbreak, which keeps people inside and thus unable to use Android Auto, but the company says this is the only way to resolve the problem.“Thanks for all the responses. Unfortunately, we were not able to reproduce the issue from our investigation and we would like to request bug reports from a few of you to help diagnose. We'll send you an email individually with instructions on how to capture a bug report. Please reply directly to the email with your information,” a member of the Android Auto team explained.“We understand this could be difficult under the current COVID-19 circumstances, and we would only like to ask you to participate at your own convenience.”Of course, given the issue is still being investigated, an ETA as to when a fix could land isn’t yet available.