Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Spotted "In The Wild", Looks Like 300 MPH

5 Android Auto Goes Crazy, Keeps Relaunching After Turning Off the Engine

4 Skodas Can Be Cool Too: Third-Party Upgrade Adds Android Auto, Reverse Camera

2 Dual SIM Selection in Android Auto Is A Feature Google Must Add Right Now

1 Good Guy Google Brings Wireless Android Auto to Millions of New Users

More on this:

Google Releases Highly-Anticipated Android Auto Update with Fixes Everyone Needs

Google has just released an update for Android Auto, officially bringing the app to version 5.2 – the previous version was 5.1, dated February 2020. 8 photos



So every time Google ships new Android Auto updates, what we should expect are general improvements, bug fixes, and additional optimizations, rather than new features. This is because the new features are very often enabled by server-side switches that don’t necessarily require a new software update.



As for what’s new in Android Auto 5.2, this is hard to say without an official changelog, but we could still guess using information posted by people who already installed it.



In my case, for example, the biggest different appears to be the faster response time, as Android Auto seems a little bit more responsive under the update, particularly when toggling between apps.



But according to users on



“I installed AA version 5.2.5010 (March 26, 2020) and it may just be placebo effect, but the overall navigation between apps within AA is more snappier, with almost instantaneous switching when selecting one app to another,” one user explains.



“Also I hope I’m not being premature, but my call control screen didn’t disappear after making about 10 consecutive outbound calls. In the past after I made 3-5 calls, it always disappeared and I could no longer hang up or accept calls afterwards or until I rebooted my phone. Currently I’m running AA on a Pixel 3A/Kenwood 8706s in wireless mode.”



Google also previously said that it was working on a fix for the broken voice commands – at this point, these seem to work fine for me, but I wasn’t previously affected by this bug either. So if this issue occurs on your device, give this update a go and see if it changes anything.



This update also seems to enable the new Google Assistant UI for more users, albeit once again, this isn’t powered by the new version but by a server-side switch activated by Google.



You can download the new Android Auto from the Google Play Store or use the As usual, there’s no changelog for the Android Auto update, which for many is quite frustrating, but on the other hand, new releases are typically focused on further polishing under the hood.So every time Google ships new Android Auto updates, what we should expect are general improvements, bug fixes, and additional optimizations, rather than new features. This is because the new features are very often enabled by server-side switches that don’t necessarily require a new software update.As for what’s new in Android Auto 5.2, this is hard to say without an official changelog, but we could still guess using information posted by people who already installed it.In my case, for example, the biggest different appears to be the faster response time, as Android Auto seems a little bit more responsive under the update, particularly when toggling between apps.But according to users on reddit , there’s more in this update.“I installed AA version 5.2.5010 (March 26, 2020) and it may just be placebo effect, but the overall navigation between apps within AA is more snappier, with almost instantaneous switching when selecting one app to another,” one user explains.“Also I hope I’m not being premature, but my call control screen didn’t disappear after making about 10 consecutive outbound calls. In the past after I made 3-5 calls, it always disappeared and I could no longer hang up or accept calls afterwards or until I rebooted my phone. Currently I’m running AA on a Pixel 3A/Kenwood 8706s in wireless mode.”Google also previously said that it was working on a fix for the broken voice commands – at this point, these seem to work fine for me, but I wasn’t previously affected by this bug either. So if this issue occurs on your device, give this update a go and see if it changes anything.This update also seems to enable the new Google Assistant UI for more users, albeit once again, this isn’t powered by the new version but by a server-side switch activated by Google.You can download the new Android Auto from the Google Play Store or use the dedicated APK installer