This Video Shows How to Download YouTube Videos in Your Car

One of the biggest benefits of an Android head unit is that, as compared to Android Auto, it allows you to do pretty much anything that you can normally on a tablet or smartphone running this operating system.
And this involves watching YouTube videos, although it goes without saying you really shouldn’t do this while driving, but only when the car is parked.
Using YouTube inside a car, however, obviously requires an Internet connection, and more often than not, drivers turn to a trick that’s pretty convenient: they turn their smartphones into mobile hotspots and then connect with the car’s HU to the wireless network.
And while this approach is the way to go if you have an unlimited mobile data plan, not the same thing can be said when you always have to keep an eye on how much data you use. In this case, you might want to use your Wi-Fi connection at home and download YouTube videos while the car is parked in the garage or in front of the house (as long as the Wi-Fi signal is strong enough to let you connect to the Internet with the HU).
The folks over at ADC Mobile have created a quick video tutorial on how you can download YouTube videos on one of the aftermarket Android units they sell. And the method comes down to using Firefox and a dedicated extension that takes care of the whole thing, but there are several other ways to do this, including YouTube video downloaders published all over the Internet.
Whatever method you’re using to download YouTube videos, it’s important to always keep in mind that you shouldn’t by any means watch these when you’re driving. This is one of the reasons Google banned YouTube on Android Auto, as the watching videos on the car’s screen can be a fatal distraction for anyone.
