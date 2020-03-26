Dual SIM Selection in Android Auto Is A Feature Google Must Add Right Now

Dual-SIM Android phones are more and more popular, as they add extra convenience to those owning more than a phone number. But when getting behind the wheel, all of this is instantly lost.
And it’s all because Android Android does not support dual SIM selection, which means that whenever you want to make a phone call, you’re not allowed to choose what SIM should be used for calling.
So what Android Auto does is stick with the default SIM that you configured on the Android device for phone calls, without giving you the option to switch to the second SIM if needed.
Dual-SIM selection in Android Auto is one popular feature request, but for some reason, Google is yet to implement it, despite several major updates, including the overhaul released last summer.
On Google’s forums, there are several threads with hundreds of people requesting Google to add an option to select a SIM before making a call. This thread, for example, was created in mid-2019 and it still gets new posts today from people who want to select the SIM they want to use in Android Auto.
“1.5 years later and we have nothing. Not even a reply from google on this. In today's world where dual sim phones are almost defacto, how can google simply ignore this?” one user says.
Others explain that Android Auto even struggles to make phone calls on devices with dual-SIM support.
“There is a nasty bug. AA hangs when making a call and Smart SIM is enabled. So, no dual sim support, smart sim bug - Google does not want me to do phone calls! Anybody else has this issue?” someone else says.
Google has remained completely tight-lipped on such a feature in Android Auto, so we’ve reached out to the company to ask for more information and will update the article if and when we get an answer.
So what Android Auto does is stick with the default SIM that you configured on the Android device for phone calls, without giving you the option to switch to the second SIM if needed.
Dual-SIM selection in Android Auto is one popular feature request, but for some reason, Google is yet to implement it, despite several major updates, including the overhaul released last summer.
On Google’s forums, there are several threads with hundreds of people requesting Google to add an option to select a SIM before making a call. This thread, for example, was created in mid-2019 and it still gets new posts today from people who want to select the SIM they want to use in Android Auto.
“1.5 years later and we have nothing. Not even a reply from google on this. In today's world where dual sim phones are almost defacto, how can google simply ignore this?” one user says.
Others explain that Android Auto even struggles to make phone calls on devices with dual-SIM support.
“There is a nasty bug. AA hangs when making a call and Smart SIM is enabled. So, no dual sim support, smart sim bug - Google does not want me to do phone calls! Anybody else has this issue?” someone else says.
Google has remained completely tight-lipped on such a feature in Android Auto, so we’ve reached out to the company to ask for more information and will update the article if and when we get an answer.