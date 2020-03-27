Chevrolet SSR "Hot Rod" Looks Like the Mother of Drag Racers

Good Guy Google Brings Wireless Android Auto to Millions of New Users

Google has recently updated the list of countries where Android Auto can work wirelessly, adding a dozen new regions in Europe, Australia, and India. 8 photos



But at the same time, using the full feature package of Android Auto also comes down to other things like the country you live in and the mobile device that you own, as only a limited number of regions and devices are actually supported both for the wired and the wireless version.



The latest countries that now work with wireless Android Auto include Australia, Austria, Germany, France, Italy, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom (you can find the full list in the table at the end of the article).



Even if your country isn’t on the list, it doesn’t mean you can’t use Android Auto. All you need to do is



Of course, Android Auto not being officially supported in a country means you’re losing a few things, such as a localized version of the app, but since English is the common common choice anyway, you can very well stick to it to use Android Auto normally.



As for what devices you can use for wireless Android Auto, the options here are pretty limited, and only include Google’s very own Pixel models and Samsung flagships like the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series. Any other Android phone requires a wired connection to run Android Auto.



Countries where Android Auto (wireless) is now supported:

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Guatemala

Mexico

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Puerto Rico

United States

Uruguay

Venezuela

Australia

Austria

Germany

France

India

Ireland

Italy

New Zealand

Philippines

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan

