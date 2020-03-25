Skodas Can Be Cool Too: Third-Party Upgrade Adds Android Auto, Reverse Camera

Skoda Yeti isn’t necessarily the kind of car that aftermarket specialists are interested in, but this doesn’t mean upgrades supposed to improve the driving experience overall aren’t possible.
And living proof is this upgrade performed by Tamworth Audio, who installed a Sony head unit to add support for systems like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while also offering extra options like a reverse camera.
At first glance, this isn’t such an impressive aftermarket upgrade, but the important tidbit concerns the way the whole system was installed.
“A Skoda Yeti from last week fitted with the Sony 3005dab unit and Echomaster reversing camera. All fitted using the Connects2 facia and wiring kit to retain all the factory steering wheel controls and heater controls appearing on the screen,” Tamworth Audio explains in an Instagram post (embedded below).
So technically, this Sony unit is just the right way to go for everyone interested in installing things like CarPlay, Android Auto, or a reverse camera without losing their steering wheel controls in the first place.
And truth be told, the Sony XAV-AX3005DB is a good choice anyway, as it comes with nearly the full feature package regardless of the car you use it on.
The system features a 6.95-inch screen that’s ready for a rear-view camera upgrade, so technically, you should be able to do the whole thing on your own if you get the wiring right. Additionally, the head unit boasts Bluetooth support for phone calls and audio playback if you don’t want to use Android Auto or CarPlay, a USB port for plugging in a flash drive to listen to your own music, as well as three pre-outs for additional audio upgrades.
Needless to say, the Sony unit doesn’t come cheap, as it’s available in the United Kingdom for £399.00 (this is about $475 for our American readers, but pricing might vary anyway depending on the market and retailer).
A Skoda Yeti from last week fitted with the Sony 3005dab unit and Echomaster reversing camera. All fitted using the Connects2 facia and wiring kit to retain all the factory steering wheel controls and heater controls appearing on the screen.