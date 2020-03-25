Android Auto Goes Crazy, Keeps Relaunching After Turning Off the Engine

5 Samsung Might Have Fixed the Bug Driving Android Auto Users Crazy

While some claim that their experience with Android Auto is just flawless, others keep coming across more and more bugs. 6 photos



So, technically, you connect the phone to the car when getting behind the wheel, with Android Auto launching and running normally on the vehicle’s infotainment. But when you park the car, turn off the engine, and disconnect the phone, Android Auto is supposed to close automatically, without relaunching until you specifically tap its icon.



But according to several users, while Android Auto indeed closes when turning off the engine, it keeps relaunching after that all of a sudden, without any input on their side.



In other words, they don’t even touch their phones and Android Auto starts up again after a while for a reason that at this point cannot be determined.



The issue doesn’t seem to be related to a specific car model or phone brand, as I’ve seen this behavior happening on Samsung phones, Motorola devices, and even Google’s own Pixel.



“Same issue, Galaxy s10+, didn't happen till recently, only after Android 10 update (AA now part of the system). Car is Seat Arona, it's crazy! Only shutdown/restart phone or disable app works temporarily until it happens again sometime after,” one user explains on Google’s



While at first glance this seems to indicate a problem with Android 10, the same behavior has also been reported on previous versions of Android – users confirmed this on Samsung Galaxy S8 as well, a model that won’t receive the update to Android 10 as per Samsung’s policy.



