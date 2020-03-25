New Waze and Google Maps Versions Now Available with Mysterious Fixes

Google has released new versions of both Waze and Google Maps on iPhone and Android, so drivers using them on CarPlay and Android Auto are recommended to update as soon as possible.
Google Maps and the Google-owned Waze are two of the most popular navigation apps out there regardless of mobile platform. As far as CarPlay and Android Auto are concerned, the two are most often the default navigation apps, as even Apple users stick with them instead of Apple Maps.
These latest updates do not bring significant improvements, but only under-the-hood refinements that are supposed to further refine the performance with the app.
This is particularly important because users have been reported issues with Waze and Google Maps on Android and CarPlay – such as a bug in Waze that causes notifications to no longer disappear from the screen; at this point, however, there’s no confirmation this issue has been resolved in the new update.
On Android, the new Waze version is 4.61.0.3, and according to the official changelog, it fixes a bug that makes it easier to “save your home and work addresses.” The same release notes are provided for the iOS version of Waze, which has now reached build 4.61.
Google Maps, on the other hand, come without a changelog on Android, so Google most likely focused only on polishing the experience with the app overall. This makes sense given the company has only recently released the major update celebrating the 15th anniversary of the app, so tuning things a little bit is just what the app needs. On iOS, Google Maps version 5.40 comes with a generic changelog that only indicates refinements under the hood.
It goes without saying that you should update to these new versions to get the latest fixes, and this is the recommended thing to do especially if you’ve previously encountered issues either with the apps themselves or in CarPlay or Android Auto.
