Google Begins Rolling Out a Highly-Anticipated Android Auto Feature

One of the new features coming to Android Auto, which was originally spotted in December 2019, is a new interface for Google Assistant. 6 photos



Of course, there’s nothing you can do to get your hands on this feature, mostly because it’s all powered by a server-side switch and Google is the only one deciding who gets it. However, given the rollout progresses well, it’s probably just a matter of weeks until everyone receives this visual update. As many Android Auto users already know, Google Assistant is a key feature of the entire system, as it allows us to perform certain features hands-free. For example, you can ask the assistant to start a call, respond to a message, or play some music, all without touching the screen.And because doing this behind the wheel is without a doubt an essential thing in an effort to reduce distractions, Google itself has been trying to refine the experience with Google Assistant.Late last year, it was discovered that Google was experimenting with new Assistant designs in Android Auto, and by the looks of things, some users are getting one as we speak.However, it can very well be just a limited experiment powered by a server-side switch – in the last few weeks, I’ve come across posts from users pointing to the Google Assistant makeover occasionally, so there’s a good chance that Google is still trying to collect feedback or is gradually rolling out the feature in waves.As you can see in this photo published on reddit , the new Assistant UI comes down to a new popup that shows up at the bottom of the screen and including the familiar animated dots. Previously, it was believed that Google would also replace the microphone icon in the dynamic bar with a new Assistant icon, but at this point, it’s likely this new feature isn’t ready for testing.Of course, there’s nothing you can do to get your hands on this feature, mostly because it’s all powered by a server-side switch and Google is the only one deciding who gets it. However, given the rollout progresses well, it’s probably just a matter of weeks until everyone receives this visual update.