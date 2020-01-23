Zero-Emissions Passenger Plane HER0 Could Be the Tesla of the Skies

2020 Buick Encore GX Fuel Economy Tops 31 MPG Combined, Priced at $25,095

First revealed in China as the larger sibling of the Encore, the Encore GX was then introduced to North America with a pair of three-cylinder engines. The displacement of the entry-level option is 1.2 liters, from which General Motors has extracted 137 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. 12 photos



Customers who want the



The thing is, General Motors is launching the Encore GX in a segment that’s dominated by nameplates with a different philosophy to subcompact crossovers. On the one hand, you have affordable alternatives such as the Honda HRV. Further up the spectrum, premium contenders include the X1 from BMW. A continuously variable transmission is also standard for this powertrain, and as per the Environmental Protection Agency, the LIH engine is much obliged to return 28 miles to the gallon on the combined cycle. More to the point, expect up to 26 in the city and 30 out on the highway. L3T is the name of the 1.3-liter option, packing 155 ponies and 174 twerks. Switching to all-wheel drive also means the transmission levels up to a torque-converter auto with nine forward ratios.The front-wheel-drive version of the 1.3 – which is pared to theof the 1.2 - returns up to 31 miles to the gallon. In other words, the mid-range drivetrain option is the one to choose if efficiency is your top priority. Moving on to pricing, Buick still hasn’t had the time to update the U.S. configurator. Car & Driver comes to help with pricing from a dealership order guide, revealing that three trims will be offered from $25,095 for the Preferred. The Select is $26,695 while the Essence tops the range at $29,495. All-wheel drive is a $2,000 extra, and the 1.3 is listed as a $395 option. Excluding the standard Summit White, the remaining colors are priced from $495 to $1,095.Customers who want the Encore GX to stand out can spend $650 for the Sport Touring package while the Safety package is available at $1,815 only on the Preferred trim. Experience Buick and Advanced Technology are how two other packages are called, priced at $1,995 and $2,455, respectively.The thing is, General Motors is launching the Encore GX in a segment that’s dominated by nameplates with a different philosophy to subcompact crossovers. On the one hand, you have affordable alternatives such as the Honda HRV. Further up the spectrum, premium contenders include the X1 from BMW.