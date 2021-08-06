Lemon Tesla Model X With Bizarre Water Leak Is on Its Way to Ukraine

On January 5, 2020, InsideEVs told the story of Sergio Rodriguez and his Tesla Model X with a bizarre water leak. Whenever he crossed a puddle, water would gush from the left A-pillar. The guys from The Electrified Garage revealed that this is a common issue with the electric SUV. Rodriguez then sold it as a lemon back to Tesla and never heard of it again until he decided to google the car’s VIN. He discovered it is heading to Ukraine.

8 photos