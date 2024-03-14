A Different Kind of Parking Dispute: Lamborghini Tecnomar Yacht Owner Goes Nuclear

Money doesn't buy class, taste, good manners, or enough composure to be able to go through a stressful situation without losing your cool. But money does buy you a Tecnomar Lamborghini 63 yacht, so there's always that.
Italian luxury shipyard Tecnomar is perhaps best known in certain circles for creating the "Lamborghini of the seas," which is not some figure of speech but a literal Lamborghini yacht. Officially called the Lamborghini Tecnomar 63, it's one of the most impressive, rarest, and highest-performance vessels out there. It's also a status symbol because of all these things, its $4.5 million price tag and its availability limited to only 63 units.
One of these 63 units belongs to San Diego-based entrepreneur Ajay Thakore, aka Ace Rogers. He took delivery of it in the fall of 2023 and has since been regularly posting about it online, including to boast that it's the first Lambo yacht on the West Coast. He named it Aspen & Delilah after his dog and daughter (in this specific order), and it's a true beauty both inside and out.
This particular Lamborghini yacht was also involved in the strangest parking dispute earlier this week at San Diego's private Marriott Marquis Marina, where Thakore got into a very heated dispute with a dock worker over his desire to dock there without authorization. Part of their exchange was captured on camera and predictably posted online, painting Thakore in less than a favorable light.
Holt also told the media Thakore mocked him for his job and threw handfuls of $100 bills at him, most of which went into the water. Holt insisted he was trying to de-escalate the situation and admitted that flipping the bird at Thakore was wrong.
For his part, Thakore says that aggressive behavior from the dock worker and two other employees started the dispute. He was there to pick up one of his employees and got into over-protective mode when he saw him (the employee) manhandled by the three men. He says he will never apologize for sticking up for one of his own while conceding that the exact way in which he did it on this occasion was "regrettable."
"Regrettable" doesn't even begin to cover it. As we speak, some of Thakore's most popular posts on social media with his Aspen & Delilah Lambo yacht are getting trolled with "you can't park there, mate" comments.
Thakore is heard repeatedly threatening the dock worker, who later identified himself to the media as Joseph Holt, and, at one point, even dropping his pants to make rude gestures. All this is happening as the Lambo yacht is pulling away from the dock. Thakore had tried to dock to pick up one of his employees, but Holt told him he couldn't because that was a private marina.
