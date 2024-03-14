Italian Muscle Car: Next Alfa Romeo Giulia Will Use the 2025 Dodge Charger's Platform

Alfa Romeos' rides have always been inspiring products that have attracted a large fanbase worldwide, and the Italian brand has done a wonderful job with its core lineup consisting of the Giulia and Stelvio duo. But as all good things must end, they will soon be discontinued.
Nevertheless, this shouldn't concern the brand's fans, as Alfa Romeo is already working on a brand-new Giulia. In fact, the design has been finalized, and it took two years to come up with it. Mind you, as you can imagine, the styling remains a well-preserved secret for now.
The brand's chief, Jean Philippe Imparato, recently told Motor1 Italy the following: "What we designed is a bomb; we couldn't close the style of this car without being absolutely in love with it. And now we are!" In plain Alfa Romeo fashion, we expect the next-gen Giulia to be one of the sexiest vehicles in the segment, thus raising the bar for other premium compact sports sedans.
But what about the underpinnings, you ask? Well, since it is part of Stellantis, Alfa Romeo was granted access to their STLA Large platform. Do you know what other model utilizes it? That would be the new-gen Dodge Charger. Both the coupe and sedan versions of the American company's muscly model are based on this architecture, which is highly versatile.
It is the new Dodge Charger that holds the trial-by-fire role when it comes to this platform, as it is the first production model to utilize it. Besides the Dodge and the upcoming Giulia, as well as the second-gen Stelvio, the STLA Large will also underpin the next Maserati Levante and Quattroporte, the Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S, and the Chrysler Airflow. Moreover, it is said to be the foundation stone of a larger Alfa Romeo that could either be a flagship sedan or a flagship crossover.
Reports indicate that the all-new Alfa Romeo Giulia will launch in 2026. This means we should start seeing the first prototypes in the open shortly, with their camouflage gradually being removed as the unveiling date approaches. The Italian auto marque's fans won't have to wait that long to get their hands on the next-generation Stelvio, though, as the premium compact crossover is expected to make its way to the market in 2025. Both the next Giulia and Stelvio are believed to feature ICE and EV powertrains.
First and foremost, it supports both EV and ICE power, as proved by the all-new Charger that is available with electric motors and internal combustion lumps (the latter will launch early next year). Second, it can underpin vehicles from different classes with various wheelbase lengths. That's obviously good news, given that the 2025 Charger is a very big boy.
