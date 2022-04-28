2025 Alfa Romeo Giulia Unofficially Ditches Sedan Format, Also Goes Full Send EV

After the introduction of the subcompact Tonale, Alfa Romeo has started its journey along a completely new path. One that will see it give DNA to other Stellantis brands like Dodge (for its Hornet revival) and morph its current models into something else, almost entirely.
Earlier this month, the brand’s CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato helped Alfa Giulia fans sigh in relief by confirming a second generation is going to come… eventually. Of course, because the current one is not that “old” by Stellantis standards (has been around “only” since 2015 – compare that to a third-gen, 2008 Challenger!), we should not expect it anytime soon.
And, according to the good folks over at the Motor.es publication, who continue to imagine the near future of many brands, we need to be prepared for more surprises along the way. Alfa’s head honcho has already been adamant that the next generation Giulia will not be ICE but rather a battery-powered EV.
But wait, there is even more, as the A4/3 Series/C-Class rival might also ditch the traditional sedan format altogether. And, instead, it might morph into a sort of liftback – kind of like the 2022 Ford Mondeo or the Ford Mustang Mach-E if you need a worldwide-available example. Well, the publication did refrain from outright calling it a crossover, even though the virtual depiction created by their pixel master sends all the usual high-rider vibes.
They did compare it with the rumored body format used by Ferrari’s Purosangue but we feel it is a bit of a stretch, especially since the latter has a different type of battle to pursue against the likes of Lambo’s Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury and super-SUVs. Anyway, at least they did advance a few juicy technical details. So, the upcoming 2025 Giulia is rumored to use Stellantis’ new STLA Premium architecture, with batteries of up to 104 kWh and EV ranges of no less than 700 km/435 miles.
And, according to the good folks over at the Motor.es publication, who continue to imagine the near future of many brands, we need to be prepared for more surprises along the way. Alfa’s head honcho has already been adamant that the next generation Giulia will not be ICE but rather a battery-powered EV.
But wait, there is even more, as the A4/3 Series/C-Class rival might also ditch the traditional sedan format altogether. And, instead, it might morph into a sort of liftback – kind of like the 2022 Ford Mondeo or the Ford Mustang Mach-E if you need a worldwide-available example. Well, the publication did refrain from outright calling it a crossover, even though the virtual depiction created by their pixel master sends all the usual high-rider vibes.
They did compare it with the rumored body format used by Ferrari’s Purosangue but we feel it is a bit of a stretch, especially since the latter has a different type of battle to pursue against the likes of Lambo’s Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury and super-SUVs. Anyway, at least they did advance a few juicy technical details. So, the upcoming 2025 Giulia is rumored to use Stellantis’ new STLA Premium architecture, with batteries of up to 104 kWh and EV ranges of no less than 700 km/435 miles.