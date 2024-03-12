2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Morph Into Something Else Across Imagination Land

Alfa Romeo has finally reinvented itself without ditching the classic sporty styling and premium atmosphere. But how about the design? Is it too soon to call for a paradigm shift there, as well?
The Italian automaker, parented by Stellantis, has had a busy few months – while just a couple of model years ago, it only had the Giulia premium sedan and Stelvio crossover SUV, now it's brimming with novelties. For starters, they updated the baseline models to make them a little bit more enticing and help them carry on until the company brings out their replacements.
Secondly, they also launched the Tonale compact crossover SUV and want to achieve economies of scale by also helping Dodge sell the rebadged and restyled Hornet, which is exclusive to the North American market, as their most affordable and smallest crossover SUV to date. Thirdly, they also covered the flagship area with the relaunch of a modern Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale equipped with both ICE and EV power under the hood.
More so, they are keeping themselves busy with something new on a regular basis. March 3 was morphed into the '33 Stradale Day,' and Alfa Romeo presented the ultra-limited supercar in a stunning Royal Blue guise. Next month, though, comes with the April 10 worldwide presentation of the Milano subcompact crossover SUV – it will be MiTo's direct replacement and a sibling of the Jeep Avenger, Fiat 600, Peugeot 2008, Opel Mokka, or DS 3 Crossback.
After that, hopefully, the Italian automaker won't take a pause. Of course, if it does, the rumor mill won't forget that. Luckily, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators will gladly take over and present its unofficial Alfa Romeo novelties from the comfort of the parallel universes of vehicular CGI. For example, we recently saw Giorgi Tedoradze, the Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, thinking that his hypothetical all-electric Alfa Romeo Fiorella SUV would be a worthy Stelvio heir, even if only digitally.
Now here also comes Vince Burlapp (aka vburlapp on social media or burlappcar.com), a prolific virtual artist who loves to dream of all the latest models across the wide-ranging automotive real, with his vision for both the 2026 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia. The pixel master believes that both the Giulia sedan and Stelvio CUV will transition to the STLA Large platform late next year and borrow stuff from the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S.
Not the design, though, as these unofficial design projects have a completely different understanding of the looks of the next-gen Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover SUV. While the latter could be considered a sleeker take on the Tesla Model Y trope, the former is certainly a neo-retro sight to behold. So, what do you think – are these a yay or a nay?
