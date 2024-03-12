Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach Morphs Into a Proper Two-Door Coupe, 911 Isn't Worried

For the 2025 model year, Porsche gave its all-electric Taycan series a "particularly extensive update." They are not referring to what happens on the outside, though, but rather about the changes within.
While many automakers are still planning to snatch a piece of the EV pie, although there's a perceived zero-emission sales slowdown, few of them also dare to claim a rightful place in the Pantheon of high-performance EVs of the 2020s. We have seen Lotus trying to breach the wall via its expensive Emeya hyper-GT, but it's Porsche with the 2025 Taycan that's actually entitled to take a glory swing at Tesla's Model S Plaid and Lucid's Air Sapphire.
When Porsche brought out the updated 2025 Taycan earlier this year, the styling changes weren't something to write home about, and even the interior modifications pale in comparison to what's going on under the skin. All models will feature various efficiency and performance improvements, plus more power across the board. But the initial star of the show was the refreshed 2025 Taycan Turbo S sedan and its 2025 Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S sibling, as both jumped from 750 to 938 horsepower!
Naturally, that brought them within reach of the Plaid and Sapphire EV throne; however, the Turbo S wasn't the rumored 1,000-hp Taycan that went on and snatched the Nurburgring lap record for EVs during pre-production trials. Instead, that was the newly announced first-ever Taycan Turbo GT, which is labeled as "the most dynamic Taycan of all time." It's also the most powerful series-production Porsche ever, as it offers up to 1,092 horsepower, and the sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) takes just 2.1 seconds!
Equipped with a traditional Weissach package, this Porsche easily set new record lap times on both the Nurburgring Nordschleife and at Laguna Seca in the United States. It also brings a few polarizing opinions because the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package "is built for the track and
dispenses with the rear seats in favor of an even better power-to-weight ratio." As such, people are now starting to wonder about the practical use of a four-door sedan that has rear access towards nothing – as there are no rear seats or bench for additional passengers!
No worries, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has found a quick solution to the new problem – the virtual automotive artist tucked behind the j.b.cars social media label has another cool CGI idea: envision an unannounced and unreleased Taycan Coupe. With just two doors and the allure of a 911 looking like a Taycan, the Turbo GT with Weissach package now makes a lot more sense. Sadly, it's merely wishful thinking, and Porsche might never release such a body style. If they did, they would surely integrate it into the 911 series rather than Taycan's roster.
When Porsche brought out the updated 2025 Taycan earlier this year, the styling changes weren't something to write home about, and even the interior modifications pale in comparison to what's going on under the skin. All models will feature various efficiency and performance improvements, plus more power across the board. But the initial star of the show was the refreshed 2025 Taycan Turbo S sedan and its 2025 Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S sibling, as both jumped from 750 to 938 horsepower!
Naturally, that brought them within reach of the Plaid and Sapphire EV throne; however, the Turbo S wasn't the rumored 1,000-hp Taycan that went on and snatched the Nurburgring lap record for EVs during pre-production trials. Instead, that was the newly announced first-ever Taycan Turbo GT, which is labeled as "the most dynamic Taycan of all time." It's also the most powerful series-production Porsche ever, as it offers up to 1,092 horsepower, and the sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) takes just 2.1 seconds!
Equipped with a traditional Weissach package, this Porsche easily set new record lap times on both the Nurburgring Nordschleife and at Laguna Seca in the United States. It also brings a few polarizing opinions because the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package "is built for the track and
dispenses with the rear seats in favor of an even better power-to-weight ratio." As such, people are now starting to wonder about the practical use of a four-door sedan that has rear access towards nothing – as there are no rear seats or bench for additional passengers!
No worries, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has found a quick solution to the new problem – the virtual automotive artist tucked behind the j.b.cars social media label has another cool CGI idea: envision an unannounced and unreleased Taycan Coupe. With just two doors and the allure of a 911 looking like a Taycan, the Turbo GT with Weissach package now makes a lot more sense. Sadly, it's merely wishful thinking, and Porsche might never release such a body style. If they did, they would surely integrate it into the 911 series rather than Taycan's roster.