The All-New Taycan Turbo GT Is the Most Powerful Porsche of All Time

Porsche has just unveiled the Taycan Turbo GT, a car that they label as "the most dynamic Taycan of all time." The high-performance electric sedan is here to battle the Tesla Model S Plaid. And chase a coupe of hypercars along the way.
We have been seeing this car for months, wearing the black-and-white camouflage, which made us wonder: what is special about it? Well, first of all, the special stands in the numbers.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package comes as a record holder even before it comes to the market. The model achieved an amazing record at the Weathertech Laguna Seca race track in Monterey, California, and another one checked at the Nurburgring, during the development stage.
Back then, it lapped the Green Hell in 7 minutes and 7.55 seconds, with test driver Lars Kern behind the wheel. This is 18 seconds faster than the Tesla Model S Plaid and just over 2 seconds behind the Rimac Nevera hypercar.
This time, at the 2.24-mile (3.601-kilometer) Laguna Seca circuit, the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT covered the 11 corners in 1 minute and 27.87 seconds, once again with Lars Kern at the helm. The previous record stood at 1 minute and 30.30 seconds. The numbers make it the fastest production EV.
With the Attack Mode off, the Taycan Turbo GT and Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package put down 778 horsepower (789 metric horsepower) on daily driving. It does 1,019 horsepower (1,033 metric horsepower) on Launch Control or 1,092 horsepower (1,108 metric horsepower) in its peak power measurement method. The maximum torque in both versions is 988 pound-feet (1,340 Newton meters) of torque.
Those are enough for the Taycan Turbo GT to flash from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) in 2.3 seconds. It is 0.1 seconds faster when equipped with the Weissach package. It takes 6.6 seconds for the 0 to 124 mph (0 to 200 kph) run or 6.4 seconds when the optional Weissach package box is checked by the customer.
There are full bucket seats made of CFRP on board. The carmaker managed to reduce weight by fitting in a lightweight luggage compartment and by omitting the electric soft-close function of the tailgate.
The most powerful series-production Porsche can drive as far as 345 miles (555 kilometers) before it needs to be plugged in again. The energy is stored in the 93.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
Lightweight ceramic brakes are also standard, and so are the brake calipers painted exclusively in Victory Gold. The Porsche Taycan GT Turbo sports a look-at-time rear spoiler with a Gurney flap in a high-gloss carbon-weave finish.
The super-fast Taycan is equipped as standard with he Matrix LED headlights, but customers can upgrade to the HD matrix LED headlights at no extra charge.
Black leather covers just about everything on board, including the standard lightweight full bucket seats with the Turbo GT logo embroidered on the headrests. Front Adaptive Sports Seats Plus with electric 18-way adjustment and memory are available as an option at no extra cost. Customers will also get the contrasting Volt Blue or GT Silver for details in the cabin. The Sport Chrono package from the Turbo S is also standard.
Six exterior colors are available, including the all-new Pale Blue Metallic and Purple Sky Metallic, exclusively offered with this model for the first year of production.
The Tesla Model S Plaid with 1,020 horsepower and Lucid Air Sapphire with 1,234 horsepower are the cars that should take a minute and rethink their performance figures when the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT hits the showrooms this spring.
New exclusive paintworks for the new Porsche Taycan Turbo GTPorsche unveiled the top-spec Taycan Turbo GT in the exclusive Purple Sky Metallic, explaining that it's "bold moves in bold colors." And bold it is.
The Taycan Turbo GT is powered by two electric motors that pump out 1,085 horsepower (1,100 metric horsepower) for 10 seconds at the press of a button, which engages the Attack Mode, which is basically a transfer of Formula E technology into a road car. A countdown timer showing up in the instrument cluster indicates the boost. Attack mode brings 67 horsepower (68 metric horsepower) more into the mix.
Top speed is electronically limited at 180 mph (290 kph) or 190 mph (305 kph) with the Weissach package.
The lightweight construction makes the Taycan more dynamicThe secret is in the more powerful pulse inverter with a maximum current of 900 amperes on the rear axle, but also in the lightweight structure of the car, which is 165 pounds (75 kilograms) lighter than the Taycan Turbo S. To complete the diet, Porsche came up with carbon fiber for several elements like the B-pillars, the upper shells on the door mirrors, and the side skirt inlays.
The car drives through the factory gate in Zuffenhauseun, sporting the dynamics package as standard. It includes the Porsche Active Ride suspension with GT-specific tuning and special performance summer tires on exclusive Turbo GT21-inch lightweight forged wheels.
Porsche even ditched the electric charge port to reduce weightTo save weight in the car equipped with the Weissach package, Porsche ditched the electrical charge port door, which now opens manually. It also has to do without the rear speakers of the BOSE Surround Sound system.
The Weissach package brings a fixed rear wing for a total downforce of up to 485 pounds (220 kilograms). To highlight the motor racing DNA of the model, the package logo shows up on both sides.
