Skoda Superb Estate Gets Detailed, Plug-In Hybrid Will Arrive With DC Charging and 201 HP

That is not even the most powerful engine option, as there's another TSI without EV aids boasting 261 horsepower. Meanwhile, the PHEV's range is over 62 miles or 100 kilometers, which is quite sizeable for its class (and mass).
The flagship Skoda Super broke cover last year in early November, and we caught a glimpse of both form factors – the liftback sedan and the classic station wagon. Twinned with the estate-only Volkswagen Passat B9 on the Volkswagen Group MQB Evo platform, the Czech automaker's five-door model features just about everything, including a range of engines that include the much-derided diesel powertrain.
Back last autumn, Skoda didn't get into all the details about the liftback and station wagon. But it is making amends now with a mega presentation of the Superb Estate along with a humongous collection of photographs. Naturally, since this nameplate is the flagship for the passenger car lineup, Skoda boasts more of everything: space, comfort, efficiency, and safety. The looks are also more "distinguished," while the aerodynamics are "more advanced." We could go on for a while like this, as Skoda doesn't' forget to mention anything, from the new sustainable materials to the Skoda Smart Dials and the infotainment system with the integrated AI-based chatbot ChatGPT.
All in all, Skoda's Superb Estate is even larger than before but just as nimble – there's a drag coefficient of 0.25 and a choice of six powertrains, including two diesel engines for those who don't mind VW Ag's well-known Dieselgate scandal. The outputs, meanwhile, go from 148 horsepower to 261 horsepower for the 2.0 TSI. If you want our two cents on the matter, out of all of them, the best one is the Super Estate's iV option, as the station wagon is large enough to carry a sizeable battery. The small 1.5-liter TSI is aided by an electric motor for a combined output of 201 horsepower, and the battery pack is rated at 25.7 kWh (gross), which is about twice larger than its predecessor.
The second-generation PHEV system not only features a maximum AC input of 11 kW but also accepts a DC connection, which could be great for long-haul trips that also include superchargers along the way. The speed isn't astonishing – up to 50 kW – but it will get things done a lot faster. The 10 to 80% SoC rating for AC outlets is 2.5 hours, while the DC input cuts the waiting times to just 25 minutes. Meanwhile, the fuel tank for the 1.5-liter TSI gasoline engine still has 45 liters. In addition, all engines come with DSG transmissions, and the top diesel and TSI options come standard with all-wheel drive. Last but not least, Skoda premieres new nanosensors on the Superb Estate for more accurate and advanced safety systems.
