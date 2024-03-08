Video: New Skoda SUV Teased Ahead of Next Week's Unveiling

Skoda is about to take another step into the world of electric vehicles by introducing a brand-new model. The mysterious vehicle was teased recently on the Czech automaker's social media channels in a short video that briefly shows its face.
Embedded at the bottom of the page, the clip is only ten seconds long and puts the spotlight on the vehicle's lighting signature. We can see a pair of V-shaped LED DRLs, a full-width light bar, and an illuminated Skoda logo. If we were to guess, we'd say the main clusters were positioned further down as separate entities.
As you can imagine, the brand that operates under the Volkswagen Group's roof wasn't willing to reveal anything else about it for now, other than a short caption that says, "Looks electrifying?" This is a reference to the battery-electric powertrain that we know nothing about yet.
A short press release also refers to the company sharing “an exclusive sneak peek of its design concept for a future battery-electric vehicle.” Thus, it might not be a production-ready model but a study meant to offer a glimpse of a future high-riding EV that might be around the corner or a few years away.
Leaving what we know about it, which is almost nothing, we can speculate what it could be. Reports indicate we might be looking at a compact model, which could be the Elroq. This nameplate was confirmed last year for an upcoming compact electric crossover, and it came from mixing the words Electric and Karoq.
Thus, in all likelihood, it will be an electric alternative to the Karoq, with roughly four and a half meters (~177 inches) in length, a bit more than the ICE-powered model that measures 4,382 mm (172.5 in) from bumper to bumper. At 4,648 mm (183 in) long, the Enyaq is slightly longer, so the production variant (assuming the teased vehicle is a concept) will sit under it in Skoda's EV portfolio.
It will be interesting to see what platform it uses. The Enyaq is based on the VW Group's MEB, just like the Volkswagen ID.4 and Audi Q4 e-tron, among others, whereas the Karoq uses the MQB A1 construction shared with the VW T-Roc and SEAT Ateca. We'll know more about it in exactly one week from today, so stay tuned for the grand unveiling.
As you can imagine, the brand that operates under the Volkswagen Group's roof wasn't willing to reveal anything else about it for now, other than a short caption that says, "Looks electrifying?" This is a reference to the battery-electric powertrain that we know nothing about yet.
A short press release also refers to the company sharing “an exclusive sneak peek of its design concept for a future battery-electric vehicle.” Thus, it might not be a production-ready model but a study meant to offer a glimpse of a future high-riding EV that might be around the corner or a few years away.
Guess we'll have to wait and see what this mysterious crossover is all about, and fortunately for us, it won't be a long wait, as the Skoda will pull lift the curtain for it next week. The grand unveiling was set for Friday, March 15, 2024, at 10:00 AM CET (4:00 AM EST), and the event, coinciding with the automaker's Annual Press Conference, will be streamed online.
Leaving what we know about it, which is almost nothing, we can speculate what it could be. Reports indicate we might be looking at a compact model, which could be the Elroq. This nameplate was confirmed last year for an upcoming compact electric crossover, and it came from mixing the words Electric and Karoq.
Thus, in all likelihood, it will be an electric alternative to the Karoq, with roughly four and a half meters (~177 inches) in length, a bit more than the ICE-powered model that measures 4,382 mm (172.5 in) from bumper to bumper. At 4,648 mm (183 in) long, the Enyaq is slightly longer, so the production variant (assuming the teased vehicle is a concept) will sit under it in Skoda's EV portfolio.
It will be interesting to see what platform it uses. The Enyaq is based on the VW Group's MEB, just like the Volkswagen ID.4 and Audi Q4 e-tron, among others, whereas the Karoq uses the MQB A1 construction shared with the VW T-Roc and SEAT Ateca. We'll know more about it in exactly one week from today, so stay tuned for the grand unveiling.