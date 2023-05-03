Skoda Confirms Four New Electric Models by 2026

Encouraged by these figures, the Czechs are preparing to invest heavily in electrification, with €5.6 billion ($6.16 billion) earmarked by 2027 to develop the electric model range. The plan includes four all-new electric models by 2026, plus a major facelift for the Enyaq SUV and Enyaq Coupe.
Skoda has so far shown some mock-ups and given some general details about the upcoming electric models.
"Compact" SUV
Skoda has confirmed the Elroq name for the upcoming compact electric SUV, placed below the Enyaq in the carmaker's lineup. The name combines the words Electric and Karoq, their ICE-powered compact SUV. This way, Skoda indicates that the Elroq is the electric equivalent of the Karoq.
The Skoda Elroq will be around 4.50 meters (14.76 ft) long, which is 15 cm (5.9 in) shorter than the Enyaq and will debut in 2024. The Elroq will be based on VW Group's MEB platform, so we expect it will use 58- and 77-kWh net capacity battery packs and one or two electric motors. The base version will have a single motor placed on the rear axle.
"Small" SUV
Skoda provides more details about the small electric SUV they're working on. It will be around 4.10 meters (13.45 ft) long and have a boot similar to that of the Skoda Scala, meaning its volume will be between 460 and 1,400 liters (16.24-49.4 cu ft). Furthermore, the Czechs promise an attractive starting price of €25,000 ($27,515), which means this SUV will be Skoda's cheapest electric model since the Skoda Citigo iV is no longer in production.
Skoda's small SUV will be based on a simplified version of VW's MEB (Modular Electric Baukasten) architecture, which will be front-wheel drive instead of rear-wheel drive for the standard MEB. This simplified platform will be used for two more models: the VW ID.2 (based on the ID.Life concept unveiled in the autumn of 2021 at the Munich Mobility Show) and the Cupra Urban Rebel. All three models will be produced at Seat's plant in Martorell, Spain, with Skoda's SUV to be launched in 2025.
Skoda isn't saying anything about the name of the model. But there are speculations that it would be called Elmiq (El from Electric and Miq from Kamiq), following the same naming philosophy as the Elroq.
"Space" SUV
Skoda confirms it will launch a large SUV placed above the Enyaq. That one should be around 4.90 meters (16 ft) long and promote the new Modern Solid design philosophy foreshadowed by the Vision 7S concept. The new design will underpin all Skoda models in the future. Modern Solid is Skoda's most radical design change for the past 30 years.
The Modern Solid design is characterized by a flatter and broader front end that Skoda calls Tech-Deck, with the headlights and taillights following the shape of the letter T. The front end sports the new dark black grille, while the front and rear bumpers are made of recycled rubberized plastic, and each has seven functional slots.Skoda's largest electric SUV will also have a seven-seat version and will arrive in 2026. The car will roll off the assembly line of the Skoda plant in the Czech Republic. The carmaker doesn't give details about the batteries, but given the size of the model, we expect it to get the larger battery pack, the one from the new VW ID.7, with a net capacity of 86 kWh, in addition to the 77-kWh unit.
"Combi"
While the three SUVs are no longer a big surprise, having been rumored over the past year, an electric estate is now being announced for the first time by Skoda.
The Czechs are considering offering an electric version of the bestselling Octavia and have chosen to develop a station wagon of around 4.70 meters (15.42 ft) in length, that provides an interior and trunk space at least as big as that offered by the ICE-powered Octavia. It's unknown if this model will carry the Octavia name, but it will be based on the MEB platform and will be revealed in 2026.
Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe facelift
At unveiling the electric model plan, Skoda officially announced that the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe will undergo a substantial facelift in 2025. They will receive the new Modern Solid design and will continue to be produced at the Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic plant. Thus, these will be the first Skoda models to introduce the new philosophy of Modern Solid.
In addition to the new electric models, Skoda will update its model range in 2023 and 2024. This year is hectic for the brand, with the new generations for the Kodiaq and Superb sedans and estates and facelift versions for the Kamiq and Scala. Furthermore, in 2024, the company also plans a facelift for the bestseller Skoda Octavia.