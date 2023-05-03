Skoda Confirms Four New Electric Models by 2026

SUV

The era of electrification had a spectacular kickoff for Skoda. Launched back in September 2020 and January 2022, respectively, the Skoda Enyaqand coupe SUV versions are enjoying great success, with over 100,000 units sold.Encouraged by these figures, the Czechs are preparing to invest heavily in electrification, with €5.6 billion ($6.16 billion) earmarked by 2027 to develop the electric model range. The plan includes four all-new electric models by 2026, plus a major facelift for the Enyaq SUV and Enyaq Coupe.Skoda has so far shown some mock-ups and given some general details about the upcoming electric models.Skoda has confirmed the Elroq name for the upcoming compact electric SUV, placed below the Enyaq in the carmaker's lineup. The name combines the words Electric and Karoq, their-powered compact SUV. This way, Skoda indicates that the Elroq is the electric equivalent of the Karoq.The Skoda Elroq will be around 4.50 meters (14.76 ft) long, which is 15 cm (5.9 in) shorter than the Enyaq and will debut in 2024. The Elroq will be based on VW Group's MEB platform, so we expect it will use 58- and 77-net capacity battery packs and one or two electric motors. The base version will have a single motor placed on the rear axle.Skoda provides more details about the small electric SUV they're working on. It will be around 4.10 meters (13.45 ft) long and have a boot similar to that of the Skoda Scala, meaning its volume will be between 460 and 1,400 liters (16.24-49.4 cu ft). Furthermore, the Czechs promise an attractive starting price of €25,000 ($27,515), which means this SUV will be Skoda's cheapest electric model since the Skoda Citigo iV is no longer in production.Skoda's small SUV will be based on a simplified version of VW's MEB (Modular Electric Baukasten) architecture, which will be front-wheel drive instead of rear-wheel drive for the standard MEB. This simplified platform will be used for two more models: the VW ID.2 (based on the ID.Life concept unveiled in the autumn of 2021 at the Munich Mobility Show) and the Cupra Urban Rebel. All three models will be produced at Seat's plant in Martorell, Spain, with Skoda's SUV to be launched in 2025.

Skoda isn't saying anything about the name of the model. But there are speculations that it would be called Elmiq (El from Electric and Miq from Kamiq), following the same naming philosophy as the Elroq.

Skoda confirms it will launch a large SUV placed above the Enyaq. That one should be around 4.90 meters (16 ft) long and promote the new Modern Solid design philosophy foreshadowed by the Vision 7S concept. The new design will underpin all Skoda models in the future. Modern Solid is Skoda's most radical design change for the past 30 years.

The Modern Solid design is characterized by a flatter and broader front end that Skoda calls Tech-Deck, with the headlights and taillights following the shape of the letter T. The front end sports the new dark black grille, while the front and rear bumpers are made of recycled rubberized plastic, and each has seven functional slots.

