Skoda Keeping the Mid-Size Car Alive, New-Gen Superb Teased in Liftback and Wagon Forms

While most companies have ditched or are on the verge of pulling the plug on their mid-size passenger cars, Skoda is committed to keeping the Superb alive, at least for another generation. The all-new 2023 model is due later this year, and it will soldier on in two body styles: liftback and wagon.
To mark the announcement, the Czech automaker, part of the Volkswagen Group, has dropped some shadowy teasers of both body styles that preview their silhouettes and the front and rear lighting signatures to some extent.
Previous spy shots of the new-gen Skoda Superb have revealed that it will adopt an evolutionary design. Look for the typical corporate grille up front, flanked by new LED headlights and a redesigned back end. Since this is a new generation, which will replace the outgoing one that is eight years old, it will be fresh all around, inside and out. The company mentions a completely redesigned interior, improved technology, and new features without going into specifics.
The engine family will be revised too, and the Mazda6 rival from Skoda will be offered with gasoline engines, in addition to the mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. Somewhat surprisingly, the brand chose to keep the diesel power alive for the next-gen Superb, as models sporting low-revving mills will still be part of the offering in the Old Continent, where such cars are still popular. Details surrounding the powertrain family will be announced in due course, likely during the vehicle's grand unveiling.
Set to be presented this fall, the new Skoda Superb will be joined by a new generation of the Kodiaq. The brand's flagship crossover will replace the current one, which has been around since 2016, and will continue to be assembled at the Kvasiny plant in the Czech Republic. Also teased by the manufacturer, the all-new Skoda Kodiaq will take a similar approach to its low-slung sibling by offering new features and tech gizmos, as well as gasoline, diesel, mild-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. We have yet to learn whether the RS (known as the vRS in the UK) will live on for the next-gen.
The upcoming Kodiaq will look more mature than the one it replaces, and it will sport a split-headlamp arrangement, a new grille similar to the one of the Superb, and less aggressive lines on the hood, scoops have revealed. The shoulders will be more pronounced, and it will have new taillights that could be linked together via a thin lighting strip. The infotainment system will have a tablet-like styling, and it is expected with new buttons, switchgear, steering wheel, door cards, seats, center console, and so on. More on the all-new Skoda Kodiaq will be revealed when the time comes.
