This Skoda Costs More Than a Mercedes S-Class, Doesn't Even Have a Leather Interior

Is there some kind of typo? Because surely a Skoda Superb cannot possibly cost more than a brand-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Normally, that would be the case, but this one actually does. And it lacks all the bells and whistles that the luxury sedan normally enjoys. So, what’s the trick?
You may not be able to spot them at first, but it does sport a few serious modifications. The answer lies in the much thicker windows. That’s right, you’re looking at an armored Skoda Superb, something that you don’t see every day. It likely has plating in the doors, and likely at the front and rear. Cars that can take a bullet (or more) for you normally feature thicker floors, and a few other things, like an intercom, fire-suppression system, strobe lights, and so on. However, we cannot tell you if that’s the case for the pictured mid-size sedan born in the Czech Republic, as we simply don’t know.
Now, it may have been born in the Czech Republic, at the Kvasiny factory, but it received its armor plating and thicker windows further to the south, in Serbia. The company behind it is called Inter-Auto, and it’s based in Belgrade. We took a quick look in their portfolio and found out that they have some other armored vehicles that they’re trying to part ways with. The Mercedes-AMG G 63 doesn’t raise any eyebrows when it comes to ballistic protection, but the Citroen Jumpy does, just like the Renault Kangoo, Volkswagen Caddy, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, and an Iveco van. There is also an armored Volvo truck sitting in their lineup that can take a bullet for its occupants, and it costs almost €215,000 (equal to $232,190).
Speaking of the Benjamins, you’ll need to fork out €118,400 in order to buy this Skoda Superb. That’s $127,865 at today’s exchange rates. And it’s not exactly this one, because the vendor says it will be ready in three months after placing the order. A B5 protection will set you back €40,000 ($43,200) at Inter-Auto. That’s without factoring in the actual price of the car, which, in this case, was valued at over €78,000 (almost $85,000). Mind you, that’s a lot of money to pay for any car, let alone a Skoda, but to its defense, you will have a hard time tracking down a brand-new armored vehicle for that kind of money. If you settle for a used one, then you could aim as high as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A8, or even Hummer H2.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class starts at €107,814 ($116,435) in its home market. For some €3,000 ($3,240) more, you could opt for the long wheelbase model. So, for the equivalent of an armored Skoda from Inter-Auto, you can get yourself a nicely-equipped copy. Either that or two brand-new E-Classes. If you forgot, the three-pointed star brand’s flagship sedan is accompanied by a $114,500 MSRP in the United States. Meanwhile, a new Superb is going to cost you at least €41,310 ($44,610) in Germany. The most expensive variant exceeds the €56,000 ($60,475) mark. As for the pictured one, you can find it here.
Gunning for the likes of the Toyota Camry and Mazda6, as well as its German cousin, the Volkswagen Passat, the Skoda Superb comes in two body styles on the other side of the pond: liftback and estate. Different gasoline engines are available, alongside a couple of diesels and a plug-in hybrid. All-wheel drive is reserved for the most expensive versions, whereas the rest have to make do with front-wheel drive. Transmission options vary depending on the selected unit, and they comprise one manual and two automatics.
It may still look relatively modern, but the Superb is an aging product in the company’s lineup. The third generation was launched back in 2015, and four years later, it was given a mid-cycle refresh. Skoda is well aware of this, so they are preparing a new generation as we speak. Expected to be introduced in the second half of the year, it will use an upgraded version of the versatile MQB platform. Both body styles will soldier on into the new era, and the engine family is understood to comply with the Euro 7 emission standards. Look for the usual assortment of gasoline mills, joined perhaps by at least one diesel, as oil burners are still popular in Europe. Mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid assemblies will also join the family.
Visually, it will look like an evolution of its predecessor, getting a new interpretation of the corporate grille, with different LED lights on each side, and a more modern back end. Dual displays will take center stage in the redesigned cabin, with what is expected to be a massive infotainment screen with a free-standing styling. Overall, it should be an interesting proposal in the mid-size segment. Too bad several automakers are planning to ditch this class completely, whereas others have already done so.
