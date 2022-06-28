2023 Skoda Superb Combi Spied for the First Time, It Looks Bigger Than Ever

Škoda is working on the next-generation Superb, its mid-sized model. We have previously shown you its sedan version, but now we have it in Combi form for the first time. Yes, you guessed it, Combi means wagon for Škoda. The Superb shares its underpinnings with the Volkswagen Passat, which will only be available in wagon form when these two models are launched.
As you may be aware, Volkswagen has previously decided to discontinue the Passat sedan when the current model ends its production cycle, which means that Škoda will have the only volume sedan in the mid-size class for the entire Volkswagen Group. Meanwhile, the Superb Combi will share its underpinnings with the Passat Variant, which will be the only body style in the Passat range.
Both the Passat and the Superb will be built in Bratislava, as the VW Group wants to make things as efficient as possible in its production schedule. The next-gen Škoda Superb Combi has been spotted by our spy photographers in different situations, and it looks like it will continue to have its key strengths.
As you will observe in the photo gallery, the 2023 Škoda Superb Combi will have a large trunk, and its rear overhang only underlines that fact. Just like on the ongoing model, the wheelbase is generous, which means plenty of room for the passengers in the rear seats. That is no surprise, and neither was the presence of a large trunk. This is a mid-sized wagon, after all, so space is key.
Škoda did not take any chances with its prototypes, so both Superb Combi models that were spotted were camouflaged from head to toe. Except for the windshield, the front windows, and the lights, every element had vinyl on it.
Škoda deployed a mesmerizing pattern with black and white, which is meant to deceive our eyes, and to make some elements difficult to distinguish.
For example, the lines on the bumpers are almost imperceptible, while the "shoulder line," which is the line that goes from the front fenders to the rear of the vehicle, is the only thing that can be spotted on this vehicle's profile.
It is worth noting that Škoda has fitted these prototypes with large wheels, but that has not stopped the team from going after more practical elements, such as testing the vehicle's towing abilities.
