Cupra Boss Establishes ID. LIFE and UrbanRebel Distinction With Prices

The design differences between the concepts VW ID. LIFE and the Cupra UrbanRebel are so evident that it should be obvious they will spawn different production cars. As we already explained, the VW ID. LIFE will probably be named ID.1, while Volkswagen’s version of the Cupra UrbanRebel will be the ID.2. Wayne Griffiths made that clear once again by mentioning the production UrbanRebel will cost around €25,000 ($29,301 at the current exchange rate).
That’s €5,000 ($5,860) more than the price Volkswagen estimated for the production version of the ID. LIFE. Such a steep price difference (25% more than the future ID.1) cannot be explained solely by a wealthier clientele for Cupra products. Part of it refers to one of these vehicles being a hatchback and the other a crossover.
The Cupra CEO told Automotive News that Skoda would get its own version of the ID.1 – or whatever Volkswagen decides to call the production version of the ID. LIFE. It will be named Elroq. SEAT's electric replacement for the Ibiza would arrive after 2025, but Griffiths said the company “cannot do everything at once.” That implies that the group will focus on Volkswagen and Skoda for the entry-level EV and on Cupra for the crossover based on the MEB Lite (or Entry) platform.
It makes perfect sense. With an affordable EV, Volkswagen will probably aim for high volumes to make a profit with them. That means it has to be capable of producing enough battery packs for these cars. Although they will be presented only in 2025, the group probably anticipates it will not achieve that for each brand to have its own version of the electric B-segment hatchback and crossover. Which is kind of unfair – considering that SEAT developed the more affordable MEB variation – but that's life.
Griffiths also promised the Cupra crossover would have a provocative design. According to the executive, it will be close to the UrbanRebel without the fin in the back and the spoiler in the front. He did not mention it will also be taller, but he has plenty of time to disclose the details until 2025 arrives.
