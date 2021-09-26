Cupra Boss Establishes ID. LIFE and UrbanRebel Distinction With Prices

The design differences between the concepts VW ID. LIFE and the Cupra UrbanRebel are so evident that it should be obvious they will spawn different production cars. As we already explained, the VW ID. LIFE will probably be named ID.1, while Volkswagen’s version of the Cupra UrbanRebel will be the ID.2. Wayne Griffiths made that clear once again by mentioning the production UrbanRebel will cost around €25,000 ($29,301 at the current exchange rate).

73 photos